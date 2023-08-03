Voices: Letters to the Editor August 3

The Gabber Newspaper‘s August 3 letters to the editor.

SunFlower School

My sweetheart was reading The Gabber Newspaper this morning and the story mentioned that SunFlower School was started by three Eckerd College students. Too bad the paper never mentions their names or says that not all of them were students.

So, just for the record, SunFlower School was started by Christine Farris, Rebecca Simons, and Arthur Godin, with big assistance from Marie and Jim Breslin. Marie worked at SunFlower for 50 years, starting out trading her work for tuition for her children. Her husband Jim, an attorney, wrote the school’s non-profit paperwork and filed it with the county. There were lots of contributors over the years but these are the folks I remember starting the school. I was married to Christine Farris during that period and worked at Sunflower in exchange for credit at Eckerd College. Later, in the 1990s, my girlfriend also worked at SunFlower and that’s where this drawing comes from, drawn on the beach at a SunFlower picnic.

—Steve Smith, Gulfport

Gulfport’s Historical Tree

As seen by the picture that I have attached, Mr. Matt “I can do what I want,” Carr has set the stage for the removal of Gulfport’s oldest live oak tree. While he apparently has the legal authority to do so, it will not ever make it right to do so. He is taking full advantage of the state law that allows him and every other developer to take down any trees they want.

I would like people to know that Gulfport had a robust tree ordinance at one time. Trees such as this majestic oak would, in all likelihood, have been protected. The environmental benefits of trees to our health and well being cannot be understated. Look around at what is happening with climate change — not only here, but around our entire country. When you “pave paradise and put up a parking lot” the damage has been set in motion.

For the past 20 years, our legislative body in Tallahassee has, along with the power brokers systematically taken every ounce of local control from the people — city councils, towns, county commissioners, and school boards — that they can possibly extract.

Then, in their great collective wisdom, find more ways to insert themselves into deciding what is best for us. Local ordinances and/or voted in constitutional amendments by the people of this state are subjectively changed by the legislatures at their whim. I encourage each reader to reflect on the amendments — voting rights, legal marijuana, the environment, etc., and see how the will of the people becomes twisted in Tallahassee to suit big business, lobbyist agendas, developers and big money. There are a few legislators who are doing their best to keep the hounds at bay, but without a major change in who gets elected, the doors to Pandora’s box have been opened wide. Wake up and see the results of state government gone wild.

Florida- where essential freedoms and local governance go to die.

—Susan Duval

