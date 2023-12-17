Voices: Letters to the Editor Dec. 14

The Gabber Newspaper‘s December 14 Letters to the Editor.

Trump

I am new to Gulfport, from Tampa. I read your magazine [sic] when visiting my sister and wonder if there are any Republicans that live in this community as all I see in your paper is nasty comments about Donald Trump.

Joe Biden has put everyone in the poorhouse and we are on the doorstep of WWIII.

Is Gulfport a Democrat-only city? At least Trump never put us in the state we are in now and we need him to put this country back on its feet.

—Pat Urquhart, Tampa/Gulfport

St. Bartholomew’s

Nice story about Saint Bartholomew’s, except it’s inaccurate. During the de jure segregation era, Black [people] were not allowed to live south of 15th Avenue South. The area around the church began filling with people of color, which was intolerable to the congregation. They raised an enormous amount of money to move it, where it is now to get away from the Black [people]. Plain and simple. That is the truth.

—Poul Hornsleth, Gulfport

Rev. Ethan J. Cole’s Response

While Mr. Warner did not include my comments about this issue in the article, I was direct with him about our awareness as a congregation about the legacy of racism in the history of St. Bart’s, particularly with respect to the decision to relocate the congregation in the early 1970s. Mr. Hornsleth interpretation of the events around the move is reasonable, though I cannot speak to the inner motivations of the clergy and parishioners of that time.

Our past is part of who we are. Part of the work of the Gospel in the present is to heal, move forward, and be faithful to the message of Jesus, which clearly includes racial reconciliation. The Diocese of Southwest Florida, of which St. Bart’s is a member, established the Committee for Race and Reconciliation to accomplish just that mission. The Committee is focused on racial healing through education, dialogue, and advocacy with the purpose of dismantling racism and lifting up racial justice and reconciliation in Christ in the Diocese.

St. Bart’s vestry has had significant conversations about our history, including the ongoing reputation that is sometimes attached to the congregation from that move in particular. Today, we are committed to being a place of grace, love, and inclusion for all people, in accordance with the Gospel. The openness and welcoming posture that the church takes today is an intentional choice. The process of healing, justice, and truth-telling is a journey both for individuals and for communities, and all are invited.

—The Rev. Ethan J. Cole, Rector of St. Bartholomew’s

