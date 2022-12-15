Voices: Letters to the Editor Dec. 15

A Personal Perspective on Being 84

Upon turning 84, I wondered, “How did this happen?” I still feel just middle aged. I attribute my situation, for better and for worse, to overlapping determinants, particularly:

• Good fortune (aka random chance, luck and circumstances, such as place of birth, demographics, and cultural/social influences)

• Genetics

• Environments

• The influence of significant others

• Lifestyle

Lifestyle, of course, ensues from biological, cultural, and social determinants; any rank order is arbitrary and circular, since all factors interact in unrecognizable ways. Therefore, I conclude that while all factors seem equally determinative, some are more equally so, sort of like pigs in Orwell’s “Animal Farm.” It’s difficult to know which factors are more equal. I think all this applies to most of the eight billion folks here on earth at this time, courtesy of ancient stardust. Omitting religion is not an oversight. Religion matters for most, but I’m with Kathy Griffin, the actress who shook up the Emmys in 2007. While holding her award, she said: “A lot of people come up here and thank Jesus for this award. I want you to know that no one had less to do with my getting this award than Jesus.” —Don Ardell, Gulfport

Hate’s Alive in Gulfport

I have lived here almost 20 years. I never thought I would be called a f****t, but while riding our bikes over by 25th Avenue and 51st Avenue South, this guy yells out “f****ts.” I believe this old guy needs to move from Gulfport if he doesn’t like LGBTQ people. –Mike M., Gulfport (last name withheld out of an abundance of caution)

The Gabber welcomes and encourages letters and commentary. One letter per person, per month. You must sign your real name and city to your letter, and letters should be less than 250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We will not print letters that incite violence, include personal attacks on private citizens, or that are intentionally misleading or inaccurate. Letters sent to The Gabber for print may also appear online and on The Gabber’s social media pages. We may also use commentary posted to The Gabber’s website and social media pages in print. Opinions expressed here do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or mail them to 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.