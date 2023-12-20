Voices: Letters to the Editor Dec. 21

The Gabber Newspaper‘s December 21 Letters to the Editor.

Trump Debate

The letter writer states that “Joe Biden put everyone in the poorhouse and we are on the brink of WWIII.”

Where is she getting her “facts”? Fox News? The fact is that the economy is in good shape.

The stock market just hit an all-time high; unemployment is down; hiring is up. And how is Joe Biden responsible for the state of the world?

If we are on the brink of WWIII, blame Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine and Hamas for invading Israel.

—Susan Bullard, Gulfport

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There!

Gulfport Improvements

I would like to thank the City of Gulfport for the dredging, fountain repair, and overall improvement of the Tomlinson Park pond.

Many Gulfport residents utilize the amenities within the park and to once again have a pond with a working fountain adds to the parks restfulness.

—Keith Baber, Gulfport

Boat Parade

I implore you to reconsider your policy stated with the AI-altered photo from the boat parade. While I applaud your transparency, the distinction you make between a “feature” and photojournalism is flawed.

Coverage of the boat parade, both written and visual, is journalism — the reporting and documenting of a community event. Instead of simply enjoying the photo, I find myself wondering just how much it was altered. What did it look like before? (And from a purely practical standpoint, is an aesthetic improvement really worth the print space you must use for each explanation of an altered photo?)

The world is becoming infused with altered imagery. Be a refuge for reality, warts and all. That is journalism.

—Sherman Zent, Gulport

Read the Dec. 14 letters to the editor.