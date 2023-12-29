Voices: Letters to the Editor Dec. 28

The Gabber Newspaper‘s December 28 Letters to the Editor.

Trees, Trees, and More Trees

While “Gulfport’s Tree” made it through 2023 and is still intact, it appears that 2024 will not be so kind. If there are any Gulfportians who have not yet seen the tree located across from 2816 52nd St. S., I encourage you to do so while the mighty live oak is still standing. I believe that there is not one person in Gulfport, who after seeing this magnificent tree, will not feel that it is worth saving. While I would love to know the exact age of this tree, I am certain that it is over 175 years old. It is a unique tree in many ways.

I challenge anyone to find a live oak in Gulfport that has the height and width of this tree. I would love to know the complete history of this tree and how it managed to grow into the shape and height that we see today. It could not have been an accident that this tree was singled out to grow and remain so stately. Most trees will be crowded by other trees from a variety of species, not just their own type. That never happened with the Gulfport Tree for reasons that remain a mystery.

This tree stands tall and has an absolutely stunning shape. It has brought an aura of peace and hope to all who have been fortunate to take in its majesty. I am fortunate to have grown up with this tree and so I do know who the tree’s protectors have been for the the last 70 plus years. The individuals who made it their mission to keep this tree sacred would be appalled and outraged at the turn of events that have now taken place.

A person does not have to be a tree hugger to understand the value of a tree such as this to Gulfport. This tree existed before there was a thought of a city such as Gulfport, before Mr. Disston purchased so much land in Pinellas County and perhaps lived when Native Americans still inhabited this area and there was no county.

I can share this though — this tree has not lived so long and so well in order to be sacrificed so that a million-dollar home can be constructed on the lot it inhabits. That was never the mission of this tree, nor the people who have protected it, and yet, we, the people of Gulfport, are being pushed to allow this to happen.

Who will stand up and speak for the tree? I don’t know if the people of Gulfport will understand the gravity of trying to protect not only this tree, but all that it represents. It is so true that “you don’t know what you have until it’s gone” (not my quote), and there will be no coming back for this tree once it is gone. Collectively, we are failing to protect not only the tree, but the City we love and ourselves from those who will assume that their rights are more important than the earth upon which we live.

—Susan Duval, Gulfport

American Politics

I am writing in response to Pat Urquhart’s post in the Dec. 14 issue of The Gabber Newspaper. First, welcome to Gulfport Pat. My partner Donna Starr and I have been here six years and we feel very safe. We don’t sense or fear the anger and hostility that plagues many places in the country and the world. Gulfport has more than 12,000 people living in it, and yes there are Republicans who live here, as well as Democrats and many others registered in other political parties.

Pat wrote that Joe Biden has put everyone in the poor house and we are on the doorstep of WWIII. I couldn’t disagree more.

It’s a fact that the unemployment rate was 6.7% when Joe Biden took office two years and 11 months ago, and it is now under 3.7%. There have been 14,000,000 new jobs added in that time. Another indicator of how the economy is the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial average recently went above 37,000, the highest it has ever been. It doesn’t feel like we’re in the poorhouse at all.

As far as being on the doorstep of WWIII, if the autocrats have their way we might be in a world war. I am so thankful to have Joe Biden as president. He has weaknesses and limitations just like any other president, but he is a negotiator with a moral compass. We desperately need leaders who care about and negotiate for all the people.

—David Snaith, Gulfport

