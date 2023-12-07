The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Voices: Letters to the Editor Dec. 7

by Cameron Healy

The December 7 letters to the editor of The Gabber Newspaper.
June Johns

Cartoons

In response to the person who complained about cartoons in The Gabber Newspaper. Do you really have nothing better to complain about? Some of us enjoy humor. The “spirit” of The Gabber Newspaper tends to be bland so I appreciate when there is something humorous in it. Get a life!!

—Michael Teramae, Gulfport

