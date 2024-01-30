Voices: Letters to the Editor Feb. 1

The Gabber Newspaper‘s February 1 Letters to the Editor.

Size Matters

There is an error in your article on the best pizza in Gulfport. While I am happy that you included us with a beautiful picture of our pizza, there is an error in the sizes of the pizzas.

Siri’s Gourmet Burgers and Pizza makes three sizes of pizza. Our medium is 14 inches. Our large is 18 inches and our extra-large is 20 inches. We do not make a 12-inch pizza. Tommy’s makes a 12-inch pizza as you can see by the size of the plate in the picture. If you compare the prices of pizzas and the size, we are by far the best value in town. I hope you can correct this error.

As for our website, we are transitioning to a new POS system and there were several bugs still effecting the online ordering and the website. This is being dealt with as quickly as possible.

Feel free to call me if you have any questions; thank you for your consideration.

—Byron Chalfont, Owner of Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza

The writer’s response: Byron, when we dined at Siri’s, your wife waited on us. She was absolutely lovely and when asked about the size of the medium pizza, she informed us it was 12 inches and would be, “plenty for two people to share.” The dimensions of your pizzas are not listed anywhere on your menu; the information published was verbatim from your staff.

Editor’s Note: The size of Tommy’s pizza warranted not only this letter, but also seemed to warrant quite the debate on social media. We went to Tommy’s unannounced and asked to measure a pie. The pie measured 14 inches. While Tommy’s used to make a smaller pie, they changed the size several months ago.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

St. Pete Beach Coverage

How I love The Gabber Newspaper!! I am a Pass-a-Grille resident and am wishing and hoping that maybe The Gabber Newspaper would do St. Pete Beach the honor of giving us the help we desperately need to get through this horrible time with the current and ongoing issues with the St. Pete Beach City Council.

When I look back at the covers of The Gabber Newspaper of this past year, I recognize how truly informative your paper is. The article on City Councilmember April Thanos was well done. If St. Pete Beach had that kind of investigative reporting, I would not have sat eight hours in the City Council chamber Dec. 5, 2023 to have my three minutes to speak against the new $1.4 billion Sirata project. The fact that all four City Councilmembers resigned when they learned they would be held accountable speaks volumes. The problem is St. Pete Beach residents have absolutely no voice in our community.

I know it is a stretch for The Gabber Newspaper but what happens to Pass-a-Grille will happen to Gulfport as well. This is a plea to The Gabber Newspaper to consider doing some investigative reporting regarding the St. Pete Beach City Commission. Yes, the four previous City Commissioners have resigned. But at this point, the City Attorney is trying to circumvent legal procedure for replacing them. SPB residents need some forum to hold him accountable.

Thanks for your time. And, please, please keep up the great work on The Gabber Newspaper.

—Linda Lewallen, St. Pete Beach

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Read the Jan. 25 letters to the editor.