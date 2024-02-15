Voices: Letters to the Editor Feb. 15

The Gabber Newspaper‘s February 15 Letters to the Editor

Police Concerns

I am appalled that fellow Gulfportians were attacked by a dog, had denigrating remarks made to them, and then had a Gulfport police officer tell these victims to go down another street. In America. Wow. This is abhorrent policing, but it seems to be part of a trend I’ve experienced myself with GPD.

Chief Vincent claims on the Gulfport Police Department website that they practice “problem-based-policing” and while that sounds nice, GPD seems to be minimizing the importance of problems — illegal acts — that are problems to the citizens. Any person has the legal right — the freedom men and women have fought and died to secure — to roam in public places in this city. Dogs off-leash do not. And, the police officer didn’t even speak to the violator? Chief Vincent said the officer’s report does not reflect what the victims say occurred. Did the reporting officer write a complete and accurate report? With the verbal response the officer gave the victims, I trust the victims’ word over a poorly created report after an unsatisfactory response from a law enforcement officer.

Fellow citizens being attacked physically and verbally — compounded by law enforcement appearing to be in collusion with a violator spewing hate speech — should raise the ire of Gulfport’s citizens and leadership. If not, then this city will get a reputation for being lax on crime and under-reporting it (The Gabber Newspaper might do an investigation of run logs by the county dispatchers compared to how many reports, arrests, or other actions taken by GPD). I note GPD has been silent on the recent fence vandalism, as well as silent on the arrest and pending trial in Pinellas County Circuit Court of a man for first degree murder, which occurred in south St. Petersburg last March, but he lived and worked in Gulfport. Silence and inaction on crime is not responsive leadership.

I’ve lived in several cities with policing problems, and it looks like Gulfport is another. I don’t call 911 anymore (despite at one time living across the street from an alleged murderer) because I’ve found GPD response to be lacking. Is that what this town wants? If so, then I’m happy to pull up stakes and leave, but the city had better be prepared for an ensuing economic crisis and underfunded budgets it gets out that GPD won’t protect the rights of its citizens. We’d all like responsive public services and right now we’re not getting that from GPD. We deserve better. Are you listening, Chief Vincent and City leadership?

—Scott Hannon, Gulfport

Petfax Act

The “Petfax Act,” introduced by U.S. representatives in Florida and North Carolina, aims to regulate puppy mills, which is a positive step. But in light of the companion animal overpopulation crisis, nobody should be buying animals from anybody, period.

There is no such thing as “responsible” breeding when some 70 million animals are homeless in the U.S. Every animal sold by a breeder or a pet store means that a homeless dog or cat loses a chance at adoption and will remain in a shelter or on the streets, where animals starve and freeze to death; are hit by cars and abused; and suffer and die of contagious diseases, untreated injuries, or infections.

Prevention is the only solution. Legislation that bans breeding, prohibits animal sales, and requires all animal companions to be sterilized is long overdue. Anyone who is committed to providing a lifetime of loving care to an animal should adopt one (or two!) from a shelter, where there is an abundance of wonderful animals of every size, age, and personality who desperately need homes.

—Melissa Rae Sanger, Norfolk, VA

