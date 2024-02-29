Voices: Letters to the Editor Feb. 29

The Gabber Newspaper‘s February 29 Letters to the Editor

Police Concerns

As a longtime resident of Gulfport, 1958-2013, I was stunned by Gulfport Police Department’s handling of the off leash dog going after two bicyclists. It doesn’t matter who you are, every person has the right to use the streets of Gulfport safely.

To tell somebody to use other streets because of a dog running loose is ridiculous. It certainly doesn’t solve the issue. It’s also a slap in the face to all the responsible dog owners who are respectful of others property and follow the laws. That’s what being a good citizen is all about in your community.

For the owner, and her colorful language, it just shows her lack of intelligence and disregard for others. As for reporting offenses more often so it becomes more of a priority, well murder doesn’t happen that often in Gulfport either, thank God. The law is the law. You shouldn’t have to wait until people get a bite from that dog before the owner is warned or cited. There’s such a thing as being proactive, but maybe that concept doesn’t exist in Gulfport anymore. Very sad.

—Krista Rauch, former Gulfportian

How The Gabber Newspaper Covers Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.

