Voices: Letters to the Editor Feb. 8

The Gabber Newspaper‘s February 8 Letters to the Editor

Candidate Forum

I attended The Gabber Newspaper/Gulfport Chamber Candidate Forum on Jan. 30; very interested in hearing from the two candidates to decide where to cast my vote in March.

I unknowingly was seated directly behind two current City Councilmembers, Christine Brown and Ian O’Hara. Throughout the 90 minutes, they were constantly chatting back and forth. Ian’s phone was not turned off and went off twice. He was up and down at least three times during the session. Towards the end, the chatting turned to outright scoffing at some of the candidate remarks, showing a complete lack of respect for the process and the other attendees trying to listen.

With this display of juvenile behaviour, Christine and Ian have forever lost my vote (should they choose to run again) and I would caution any other tax paying Gulfportian from supporting them in the future.

—Lynne Donahoe, Gulfport

Want More Election News?

Big thanks to The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber for coordinating and hosting the Candidate Forum. The questions elicited meaningful and informative responses. Congratulations to the candidates, April Thanos and Tom Bixler, for sharing their past accomplishments and priorities for the future. Even though they agreed on many issues, it’s healthy to have different perspectives from our leaders. And kudos to the (full house) audience for maintaining decorum and respect for the process.

We are fortunate that Gulfport has nonpartisan elections of councilors, giving people opportunities to select their leaders based on merit, rather than party affiliation. The City Council sets City policies, including adopting the budget, establishing local laws, and approving large expenditures of City funds. This work requires diligence, research, and deliberation. As voters, we get to select the people we feel can best execute these responsibilities. We can also attend (in person or stream) the City Council meetings to witness the process and comportment of our leadership. Stay engaged… and vote!

—Ingrid Bredenberg

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

