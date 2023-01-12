Voices: Letters To the Editor Jan. 10

Homeowners Insurance

Thanks for the informative report on the Insurance law changes. Hadn’t seen one that explained the details I am interested in. Very positive — except for the part about Citizen’s being an insurer of last resort. I’ve been insured by Citizen’s for nearly 10 years with no claims, so feel I’m contributing to their financial stability. A law saying I have to go to another insurer and pay 20% more doesn’t sound like winning legislation to me. Keep up the good work. Sure nice to have a local newspaper with such great reporting on news and pleasure! –Mike Cook, Gulfport

Hate Is Alive Correction

Correction to a submission by Mike M. in the December 15 Letter to the Editor section: While I agree with your statement regarding “Hate is Alive in Gulfport” and the “older man” who screams obscenities at the LGBTQ members of our community as they pass his rental unit is appalling … The address printed in The Gabber is inaccurate for the person you mentioned. Also, your address published implies the corner houses of 51st and 25th. That is inaccurate and you have put the lovely people that live on those corner homes in danger by doing so, which is reckless as they have nothing to do with the individual. The person in question actually lives a couple of doors down from the corner… His name is [redacted]. He is not only offensive towards the LGBTQ community but he is also offensive towards women and our people of color community members as well. This is to clarify your letter, as it put people and their children in danger of retaliation which is not fair to them. Please be careful with other peoples lives and make sure you are specific when making statements. —Terri St. John, Gulfport

Publisher’s Note: Since this T-shaped intersection has several homes, we did not feel the letter writer identified any particular home.

