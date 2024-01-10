Voices: Letters to the Editor Jan. 11

The Gabber Newspaper‘s January 11 Letters to the Editor.

American Politics

I read The Gabber Newspaper religiously each week (because how else would I know what is going on in Gulfport?), and I am noticing commentary on the national presidential race and talk of politics that will take all the air out of 2024 if we let it. Last week’s letter asks The Gabber Newspaper to “look deeper and assess the US economy and consider the underlying causes.”

I implore the editors and writers of The Gabber Newspaper to keep their focus on Gulfport and these local beachside communities of Pinellas County, even in the letters/”Voices” section. There are plenty of news and social media outlets where any person can get involved in as much of that vitriol as they want, but let’s keep this little, quirky Eden and this wonderful weekly above that fray. And a back-and-forth in the “Voices” section does changes nobody’s mind.

If I am to understand the Gulfportian way, then I must accept that others will invariably have opinions that may differ from mine on some subjects, and I can be sure to side contrary to other’s opinions on other areas. I still accept you and will treat you with respect until you prove to me that my trust is misplaced. The Gabber Newspaper‘s strength lies in local news. Let’s not allow a good paper and an amazing place to live devolve into what I am seeing in the outside world.

—Scott Hannon

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.

Gulfport Elections

A while ago I left a message on April’s government email account that I wanted a yard sign. I didn’t know this might lead to unintentional inappropriate correspondence. In fact, I believed only she could see the message from me. I did not hear back from April that afternoon but I did receive unexpected knock on my door… Tom Bixler “heard from a council person (I will not name) that I had requested contact.” Only reason I answered the door was because I thought the knocker might be the landscaper. Is it appropriate to pass around messages intended for another?

—Frankie Culbertson, via Facebook

April Thanos’ Emails

After reading The Gabber Newspaper’s full page story on Councilmember Thanos’ reprehensible action of receiving an email Thanking her for all she does for them and asking how a yard sign can be obtained, I had to check the date of my email. No, it wasn’t my letter — must have been another citizen expressing their same appreciation.

My Thanos yard sign has also repeatedly been pulled up and thrown in my yard; I imagine because it was not 10’ away from the curb, (had to look that requirement up). Today I came home and found my yard sign moved 15’ from the curb.

Last election season, I had a sign for Councilmember Brown in my yard — nobody touched it or said anything about it. Very civil. Does anyone really want a City Councilmember who is this petty?

—Mike Cook, Gulfport

Editor’s Note: The Gabber Newspaper included mention of a citizen reaching out to Councilmember Thanos because she mentioned it when we interviewed her; the article, however, focused on emails campaigning Thanos sent from a City of Gulfport email address.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Read the Jan. 4 letters to the editor.