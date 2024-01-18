Voices: Letters to the Editor Jan. 18

The Gabber Newspaper‘s January 18 Letters to the Editor.

Gulfport Elections

Until last week I kept an open mind about who to vote for in the upcoming Ward I election.

Your article with the highly judgmental title “Unethical Email” regarding April Thanos was a hatchet job.

My take was that the inconsequential use of a city email server on just two occasions was a totally excusable mistake. I would not be surprised if other councilmembers made similar mistakes. The “fact-finding” (read: “muckraking”) mission of Bixler’s campaign manager reminded me of the overblown accusations regarding Clinton’s emails in 2016. Lowering itself to digging up inconsequential dirt on opponents is not the slimy direction I would like to see candidates take in our sweet little city. Though I was undecided and waiting to hear from candidates until I read your article, I could never vote for Tom Bixler now. Sadly, I also must question if The Gabber Newspaper‘s slanted coverage is motivated by partisanship. —Michael Barnett, Gulfport Please see our publisher’s note about The Gabber Newspaper’s stance on elections.

Gulfport Businesses

As only a two-plus-year resident of Gulfport, there isn’t a week that goes by that we don’t get our weekly news from The Gabber Newspaper. We appreciate all you do. Our favorite for 2023 was also the Gulfport Soul cover and article.

For 2024 we would love to see more about our local merchants. What is happening with the Peninsula Inn… Will they be doing outside repairs (inside rooms look fabulous). How are the restaurants doing in town? Any updates on the new place opening where Caddy’s was? What is going in the antique shop by The Pearl? How is the new ice cream place doing? What are they all about with plant based ice cream? Even just an “all is well” update or section once a month about a local business is also a great reminder to residents to visit them. Thanks again for all you do!

—Dan and Lisa Riggs, Gulfport

