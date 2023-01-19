Voices: Letters To the Editor, Jan. 19

One Small Correction

Most of your article in the Dec. 22 Gabber about the council meeting was correct. However, I want to clear up a few things. First for the city manager report – I clearly want to let him finish talking about a specific topic. I prefer discussing each topic as it comes up, otherwise, I think people become confused. Secondly, the items I brought up in my report required the entire council to agree. This required taking a poll in speaking order. I was happy to do this in my time, but Sam [Mayor Henderson] wanted to do it all at one time. However, instead of polling the council in speaking order, he just started his report and gave his opinion without asking any of the other councilmembers. He made it seem as if I was wrong. He didn’t do what he said he would do and I objected. – April Thanos, Ward ! Councilmember, Gulfport

I Love Dogs, But…

I love dogs. I am aware that dogs will sometimes bark when outside, and I have no problem with that. What I do have a problem with are dogs who are loud and bark obnoxiously all the time. There are a couple extremely annoying barkers about a block away from our home that usually start between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Some days they bark all day. I can be inside concentrating on my work and I hear them, even a block away. They break my concentration and I want to scream. To be outside trying to enjoy our backyard paradise is nearly impossible when these two dogs are constantly barking. I feel sorry for the people who live next door or who are trying to sleep in. I used to call the Gulfport Police who know the dogs well and they’d go by and have a word with the owner and we’d have a few weeks of peace and quiet from them. Now I am told by the GPD that they cannot do that anymore unless someone files a formal complaint. I’ve yet to do that, but on the verge. I have been to the point of frustration where I yell at the top of my lungs, “SHUT THOSE STUPID DOGS UP!” Every dog in the city starts barking and then it gets very quiet for the rest of the day. I’m sure if I did that every day at 7:00 am the GPD would be knocking on my door. So please, and you all know who you are, if you have dogs that bark excessively, do something about it. If someone files a formal complaint, it starts a process where you will eventually be forced to do to something about them. –Rob Fowler, Gulfport

