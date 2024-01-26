Voices: Letters to the Editor Jan. 25

Monday started off like any other day – quiet and uneventful. But that didn’t last long.

Why? I checked my email and found my GEICO bill – with a nearly 25% increase. At first, I was in shock. Then I got mad. How could they do this to me? I have a perfect driving record spanning over 30 years, I drive less than 50 miles a week, and I never speed because at my age I’m not in a hurry for anything.

The first thing I did was call GEICO. The woman I spoke to stated that the State of Florida granted them a rate increase. She suggested taking the online driver education class but it made no sense for me to spend money to save money.

Then I called the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR). I was able to navigate through a maze of prompts but each time I called I got a recording — no one was available to take my call. Apparently, tax dollars were paying someone to not answer the phone. Or it was by design.

At this point I was desperate to find an answer so I searched through OIR’s website. I eventually found the rate requests buried in their site. GEICO filed for an auto rate increase on Nov. 16, 2023 and it was approved the next day. No other information was available such as the justification for the rate increase and the rationale behind OIR’s faster than light speed approval.

Within an hour I discovered why OIR provided no information and I was gobsmacked.

According to the 11-06-23 edition of Investor’s Business Daily, GEICO posted a $1.05 billion dollar pre-tax underwriting profit for the third quarter 2023. They also turned a tidy profit for the prior two quarters.

How? Higher premiums, lower claims cost, and lower ad spending.

Now I understood. The Office of Insurance Regulation appears to copulate to the demands of insurance companies; their shareholders. It ignores the reality of balance sheets and the injurious effects that higher rates have on the citizens they represent. They failed us spectacularly.

It’s no wonder Florida has an “insurance crisis.” They created it.

—Deborah Blake, Gulfport