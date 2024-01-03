Voices: Letters to the Editor Jan. 4

The Gabber Newspaper‘s January 4 Letters to the Editor.

Art and Conservation

Robert and I want to thank you for the wonderful article you wrote: Wild Space Gallery Connects Art and Conservation. It is clear [Amanda Hagood] really looked at the work in our exhibition and developed [her] own interpretation of the art. We so very much appreciate how you thought about the show and how clear and detailed an article you wrote. Thank you,

—Carol Mickett and Robert Stackhouse

Arts All Around!

American Politics

Two issues back a letter was published favorable to Donald Trump, our 45th president and candidate to become our 47th. In this week’s issue Susan Bullard disputes the earlier writer’s “facts” and opines the U.S. economy is in good shape by stating “the stock market just hit an all-time high; unemployment is down; hiring is up.” Last week’s writer also wonders how Biden is responsible for the state of the world?

I encourage The Gabber Newspaper readers to look deeper and assess the U.S. economy and consider the underlying causes. Inflation has reached the highest point in decades and created a dearth of economic woes on our people. Stock market highs are facilitated by high inflation, thus, in the presence of higher inflation the market is not an indicator of a successful economic policy.

With respect to low unemployment, that measure is impacted by a significant increase in people leaving the workforce.

And then, we see Putin and Hamas named as scapegoats for a warring state of the world. Putin and Hamas have been threats to world peace for decades. Biden enabled both threats by reducing our petroleum resources thereby facilitating Putin and Hamas (controlled by Iran) attacks on Ukraine and Israel.

Of course, no Biden supporter will address the crisis at our southern border and somehow explain how an open border policy will improve life in the U.S. I can state with certainty that the Biden policy is a major departure from Trump and will expose our country to threats previously unimagined.

—David Berg, Gulfport

Commissioners Resign

I don’t think the state has a right to your financial records. However, I do think that we need complete accountability from all government leaders and we need penalties for government officials that break the law or violate the constitution and until that happens it doesn’t really matter what the state does.

—Richard Jones, via Facebook

Discussions About Trees

I’d like to thank the reader, Susan, who wrote about the wonderful tree on 52nd Street. We went to see it and it is so magnificent. We are wondering what the City can do to save this beautiful tree? Or is there a nonprofit organization in town that would help us save this tree?

It would be a real shame to lose this piece of our history. Just looking at it is awe-inspiring, to think of how long it has been there. Seeing it surrounded by the orange barrier fence seems so incongruous, its gorgeous branches reaching out. Are there any other folks who want to save this tree?

—Arlene Zaucha, Gulfport

