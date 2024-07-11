Voices: Letters to the Editor July 11

The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 11 Letters to the Editor

Corrections

An earlier version of the SkyBeach Hotel & Marina article listed a different name for Chris Newert; we’ve updated the letters to the editor to reflect this, and include the correct information.

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

Madeira Beach

Team Gabber (Interim Mayor Brookes cc’d) — a few comments to your July 4th article on Madeira Beach governance. First, I did not, nor do I allege corruption of any government organization, person or official. My experience with Madeira Beach’s government has been incredibly needlessly expensive, frustrating and disappointing, and I believe the process is heavily skewed in favor of well-heeled entities and combative towards homeowners, but that is not corrupt.

Last year, my partner applied for three permits to improve our property. The permitting process was difficult and combative where it could have been helpful. While City Manager Gomez and Building Department head Frank DeSantis were kind enough to schedule a meeting to discuss, Mr. Gomez spent the bulk of the time tapping away on his laptop which tells me they had already made up their mind before walking into the meeting. Incredibly, Mr. Gomez explained the process intentionally encourages contractors and dissuades homeowners even for simple permits for no-risk DIY projects such as a fence, hardscape, or a small shed. Further, he refused to recognize that such a heavy-handed and combative approach encourages unpermitted work. Their behavior and attitude may have been rude, condescending, and frustrating, but not corrupt.

While I hoped for a reasonable outcome for us, I also hoped to improve the overall process for future neighbors. I found examples from similarly sized Florida coastal communities who had streamlined the process to improve speed, reduce costs to the City/Homeowner, and improve compliance. Despite these examples, Gomez/DeSantis were closed-minded to any change and unphased that their decision could add 65% — $2000 — to every permit for an owner-built backyard shed.

Mayor Jim Rostek’s mention of me in his resignation letter was not about corruption, but rather for his efforts to establish a dashboard of key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure performance. My background is in corporate turnarounds, so I suggested a KPI process to implement objective measurements (number of events per month; number of revisions, man-hours per event; etc.). Intent is not to point fingers, but rather to streamline processes and redirect resources to tamp-down hot spots. It’s why I said, “If you do not measure something, you cannot improve it.” According to the Mayor’s email, Mr. Gomez either ignored or declined the approach. This is consistent with my experience: Mr. Gomez and I discussed Permitting KPIs at our meeting last year and I sent an email a couple weeks ago to see if there was any progress. I have not received a response.

It would be helpful to have more employees be residents of Madeira Beach, especially in the Building Department. Madeira Beach has many tiny and odd-shaped lots where strict code compliance may be expensive, impractical, or impossible yet the intent of the code could be well protected without undue risk with some common sense adjustments.

The above said, even a year later, Madeira Beach’s government seems keen to flex its muscles with low-level residents but caves easily to well-heeled developers or homeowners. Mayor Rostek (who I did not know before he was elected) tried to reform Madeira Beach’s administrative state of 82 employees for a town of 4,200 residents. His background running a fire department was well suited to the challenge, but I guess old habits die hard in Madeira Beach. While I do not echo the sentiment, I understand why some neighbors have labeled Madeira Beach’s leadership as corrupt with back-room dealing; or at the least operating a two-tiered system. Our interactions with Madeira Beach leadership (BoC and Bureaucrats) have left us feeling like we are the enemy so we are changing our retirement plans and will relocate to a community that values residents and creates neighborhoods, not just taxation opportunities.

—Peter Pisciotta, Madeira Beach

