The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 13 letters to the editor.
WinWay
St. Pete Beach Scandal
We truly appreciate your coverage of the scandal with the city manager of St. Pete Beach. It filled the void that “Scandoval” left. —Lacey Glass, St. Pete Beach
Gulfport on the Edge
On Tuesday, June 20, members of the Gulfport on the Edge production team made a presentation to the Gulfport City Council. It was well received by both the Council and the audience. During the Public Comment section, a number of people referenced the events, their formats, and the outcomes as productive and meaningful for civic engagement.
You can see the entire meeting here.
The presentation starts about 10 minutes in. Stay for the public comment and you’ll get to hear the “Gulfport Song” by Berkeley Grimball. The audience joined in on the chorus! It was a unique and enlivening meeting.
Watch the five-minute photo slideshow here.
Additional information was sent to the city council members and community groups to reference for their planning, deliberations and decisions impacting Gulfport citizens.
Links to all the city council presentation materials.
Gulfport on the Edge Event Summaries, Analysis, and Resources
So what’s next for Gulfport on the Edge? There have already been some Citizen-City projects launched:
-
Relaunch of “Welcome to Gulfport” sessions
-
An Earth Day block party
-
Adoption of the Tangerine Greenway for cleanup and tree planting by neighbors
Future communications will be made via the City of Gulfport website on the Ward I page. Citizens are encouraged to use this project planning intake form to define their projects and gain support from the City or other sponsoring groups. A citizen involvment form will soon be on the City of Gulfport website to connect people to projects and organizations that can effectively utilize their time and talents.
Moving forward…
— Your Gulfport on the Edge production team and April Thanos, Ward I City Councilmember
About Letters to the Editor
The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.