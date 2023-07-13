The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 13 letters to the editor.

Kudos to Pat Buza for her comments Re: Mr. Carr of WinWay homes . His remarks tell us his only passion is money. Not everyone wants or needs a 2,000-square-foot plus home nor are they appropriate in a small, quaint, “old Florida” community. —Tina Risley, Gulfport

We truly appreciate your coverage of the scandal with the city manager of St. Pete Beach. It filled the void that “Scandoval” left. —Lacey Glass, St. Pete Beach

On Tuesday, June 20, members of the Gulfport on the Edge production team made a presentation to the Gulfport City Council. It was well received by both the Council and the audience. During the Public Comment section, a number of people referenced the events, their formats, and the outcomes as productive and meaningful for civic engagement.

The presentation starts about 10 minutes in. Stay for the public comment and you’ll get to hear the “Gulfport Song” by Berkeley Grimball. The audience joined in on the chorus! It was a unique and enlivening meeting.

Additional information was sent to the city council members and community groups to reference for their planning, deliberations and decisions impacting Gulfport citizens.

Gulfport on the Edge Event Summaries, Analysis, and Resources

So what’s next for Gulfport on the Edge? There have already been some Citizen-City projects launched:

Relaunch of “Welcome to Gulfport” sessions An Earth Day block party Adoption of the Tangerine Greenway for cleanup and tree planting by neighbors

Future communications will be made via the City of Gulfport website on the Ward I page. Citizens are encouraged to use this project planning intake form to define their projects and gain support from the City or other sponsoring groups. A citizen involvment form will soon be on the City of Gulfport website to connect people to projects and organizations that can effectively utilize their time and talents.

— Your Gulfport on the Edge production team and April Thanos, Ward I City Councilmember