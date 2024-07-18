Voices: Letters to the Editor July 18

The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 18 Letters to the Editor

Gulfport Ordinance

Things that make you go “Hmmm?”

In 2021, the Gulfport City Council passed an ordinance stating that customers who pay online or in person, by credit/debit card, would not have to pay a credit/debit card fee. Ironically, the only system available then for online payments was for Utility and Marina payments. City leadership and the finance director, at the time, we’re well aware of this. Based on an email issued by the Director of Finance, after City Council approval, the new policy applied to all departments, despite most all departments not having online payment capabilities. The City of Gulfport, is run almost exclusively in a silo fashion. Nothing wrong with that until one silo makes bad decisions for the others without their input. Only recently, almost three years later, has the Community Development silo implemented a system that allows online payments.

No reliable data or research was ever provided to support such a change. Oddly, the decisions regarding credit/debit cards didn’t consider the other silos. I understand something will be available soon for the Public Records silo.

Here’s the million dollar question, when are the other departments going to follow suit? Why does one have to pay in person, to avoid fees, because the City of Gulfport only offers online capabilities in three departments? Its 2024! When will all customers be treated equally?

Last, apparently Utility/Marina silo customers can now pay by electronic check. Was that feature made available to others of the City of Gulfport’s many silos?

Hmmm….

—Margarete Tober, Gulfport

Patriotism in Gulfport

Gulfport has Pride, but doesn’t look proud.

I couldn’t help but notice on the Fourth of July that only four out of the 12 houses on my street was displaying an American Flag. It made me wonder how other parts of the city looked. As I drove around the city what I noticed was there were more rainbow flags on display than American flags. I would have thought that where there is a Pride flag you would see an American flag as well, I would think you can’t have one without the other. This great country allows people to have freedom of speech. American Patriotism is on the decline, just a decade ago 90% of Americans said that they were extremely proud where today it is only 70%.

What I believe would help this country get back to 90% or more be we need to get back to National Service. We need to serve again. That does not necessary mean in uniform but when you graduate high school you can go work for the national parks, intercity tutoring, rural medicine, FEMA volunteer corps, or join the military service. Places where you learn leadership, discipline, fellowship teamwork and you do it with fellow Americans who don’t necessarily look like you. And get the sense of understanding like the greatest generation had. We need to serve and appreciate again.

To me there is nothing like going to another country to appreciate the United States more. I believe we need to start talking again about community, neighborhood, family, church and country and service to a cause bigger than ourselves rather than a sense of entitlement. This country needs more role models to lookup too.

The United States of America is a great country, after all it is where you are standing.

—Sean Kearns, Gulfport

Online Turnpage

I hope you didn’t pay much for the new format online. Get your money back. I can no longer read it. I guess this means so long.

—Don Heacox, Gulfport

Publisher’s note: Many people have reached out to express their displeasure with the new “turnpage” format of the paper online. We made the switch because the company we used — Issuu — changed policies and pricing, making it no longer a viable solution for our needs. Starting this week, though, we hope we’ve found a better solution. Please let us know what you think: cathy@thegabber.com.

Christine Brown’s Council Corner

There have been few, if any books that have changed my life (and perspective) more profoundly for the better than The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz. So I was happy to see this showcased by Christine Brown in the Council Corner.

The wisdom in this book teaches us to take responsibility for our own happiness (and it works). Also, picking up The Gabber is a part of my weekly ritual and I wanted to extend my gratitude for all you do. Although I may not always agree with a presented opinion, I’m thankful we have local journalists and a local platform for our communities.

—Chris Field, St. Pete Beach

