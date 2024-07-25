Voices: Letters to the Editor July 25

The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 25 Letters to the Editor

Gulfport Corner Café

Thanks for the review of Gulfport Corner Café. In response to your “are they really necessary?” question regarding the restaurant robots, I’ll give you two of many reasons.

I imagine Gulfport Corner Café’s job description includes “must be sociable and hard working” but nowhere does it say “must be able to strong-arm a table of five’s plates”. In Gulfport where 68% of the — still enthusiastically employable — population is over 50 years old, I’d say that’s really necessary. To justify ~$50 for brunch for two anywhere in Gulfport, I need some new ideas and a bit of fun added to my experience. Otherwise, I’ll just cook at home. The robot delivered exactly that and didn’t drop a single plate by the way.

Thanks to Gulfport Corner Café for bringing new ideas, however small, to our sleepy town of Gulfport. You are necessary.

—Christian Burke, Gulfport

Publisher’s Note: We asked the owner of Corner Café, and he told us his choice was not based on age.

Patriotism in Gulfport

Patriotism in Gulfport last issue: When we all have the same rights and are not persecuted for being gay, trans, or female with cats, or skin color, maybe, just maybe, you’ll see more flags, representation equals celebration. —David Godshalk

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.