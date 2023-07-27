Voices: Letters to the Editor July 27

The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 27 letters to the editor.
WinWay
Please point out to Gulfport property owners and Gabber readers that they may be unknowingly selling their houses to WinWay when they sign a contract to sell. Even if they’re offered a reasonable price they might actually get a better offer if they sell directly to an actual home buyer!
