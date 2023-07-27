Voices: Letters to the Editor July 27

The Gabber Newspaper‘s July 27 letters to the editor.

WinWay

Please point out to Gulfport property owners and Gabber readers that they may be unknowingly selling their houses to WinWay when they sign a contract to sell. Even if they’re offered a reasonable price they might actually get a better offer if they sell directly to an actual home buyer!

Most real estate contracts have in the first paragraph or so of the sale and purchase agreement the lines identifying “the seller(s)… and the buyer(s)… and or assigns, as buyer.”

The last few words are usually printed in much smaller type and/or placed in parentheses and can be checked or crossed out!!

I know from personal experience that WinWay paid someone else more than $13,000 to enter into contract on one of my properties and then, on the morning of the closing, assign it over to WinWay. I couldn’t legally get out of the contract at that point. I would never have considered selling to him, but I didn’t think to cross out the “or assigns” clause when I entered the contract. I could have sold it to anyone else and had $13,000 more in my pocket.

Gulfport is still an extremely desirable location for purchasing homes. People from all over love Gulfport like it is and are willing to invest with market prices as they are, they will still sign a contract that does not have a “or assigns” clause in it. Read the fine print, check out the buyers, and keep our town’s diverse character (and trees) alive.

—Dave Falwell, nearly 40-year resident