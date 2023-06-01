Here’s The Gabber Newspaper‘s June 1 letters to the editor.

Volunteers Needed!

When I first moved to Gulfport four years ago I was so impressed that such a small town had such a robust and active historical society with wonderful programming that I happily joined the board of the GHS when asked. We are very much in need of a few volunteers to help maintain and expand the hours that we are open. You don’t need to be an historian, just someone who enjoys chatting with visitors. Please contact us at info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org if you are interested. –Berkeley Grimball, Gulfport Historical Society board member, Gulfport

Know Your Neighbor

My wife and I are three-year residents of Gulfport at Town Shores and we love it here. We are older but still vital. And while Gulfport is relatively safe from crime, our well-being is more than only our own concern. We suggest for the betterment of all, we might each be responsible for our neighbors on both sides. We should all have their names, telephone numbers, email addresses, and aware of their whereabouts on a volunteer basis. Simple but effective. Kind but not intrusive. Let’s all be good Samaritans. Thank you. —John Clynic, Gulfport

Responding to Beach Renourishment Letter to the Editor

Editor’s Note: Last week, we ran a letter about Lisa Leveroni’s article about beach renourishment. Here’s her response: Thank you for your communication regarding the beach renourishment story in the May 18 edition. At The Gabber Newspaper, we are committed to factual reporting presenting both sides of every story. Often, a factual account of a story still raises questions for our readers. The goal of journalism is to present the facts, illuminate, and make readers actually think about how it affects them. We do not tell readers what to think. This is an opportunity for our readers to understand the issues, question the facts, and then act. Often, action results in questioning lawmakers about their choices.

The Power of Drag

Thank you for this week’s cover photo and story. It’s time for the Florida LGBTQ community to get defiant. I live in Chicago nine months of the year, Gulfport three months. The pressure up here to boycott Florida is huge and getting bigger. My rationale for continuing to go is that I want to support the human beings and businesses who oppose bigotry, and I refuse to be intimidated by your governor and his ilk. I was very disappointed to hear that Tampa had canceled Pride on the River. What a fantastic photo op for the world to see mass arrests of people just living their truth and having a little fun. —William Santamour, Gulfport and Chicago

“I Think That I Will Never See …”

By the time you read this … I’ll be gone.

I’m trying to be brave, but I’m scared, not just for me but for all the wildlife that depends on me.

My name is Quercus, and for sixty years I’ve been shading three Gulfport homesteads and protecting and nurturing wildlife, but the people in whose yard my trunk mainly grows have decided that I’m not of value anymore.

I am proud of my species. I’m an oak tree and I have so much to offer. Because oaks can support up to 897 caterpillar species, we are vitally important to more wildlife than any other North American tree. This is especially important right now because it’s nesting season for our resident species. It takes at least three thousand caterpillars each week for nestlings to survive. Right now I have numerous nests among my branches, and exhausted and hungry spring migrating warblers reach our shores after what might have been a thousand-mile journey over open water. Every year they come to my branches for food and the fresh water sources in one of my yards. (The squirrels are chattering at me to include mentioning my acorns.)

Humans benefit from oaks, as well. During windstorms, I protect homes from storm damage as my broad crown lifts the wind up and over houses; and my shade keeps air conditioning costs lower.

As my last wish, when you hear the chain saw as it dismembers me, please choose to protect your own mature trees and the wildlife they support. —As told by Quercus, to Debra Davies

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.