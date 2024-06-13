Voices: Letters to the Editor June 13

The Gabber Newspaper‘s June 13 Letters to the Editor

Dykes on Bikes

I was very disappointed that the reporter covering Gulfport Pride did not mention Dykes on Bikes and Trikes in their Pride article. This is the group who led this year’s Pride parade. Since 1976, Dykes on Bikes have led Pride parades and this was the first year that Gulfport had its version; instead of motorcycles, we rode bicycles and tricycles. Despite limited publicity, 35 riders came out to ride and celebrate a long standing Pride tradition. We have over 350 fans on the Gulfport Facebook page.

The oversight is, sadly, familiar to lesbians whose identity is often ignored or assimilated into Queer culture. We’re Dykes on Bikes and Trikes. We each felt honored to share this tradition in Gulfport. We begin Pride parades in major cities and now in Gulfport!

—Mickey Alberts, Gulfport

I love The Gabber Newspaper and read it faithfully every week. I enjoyed reading the coverage of Pride, however, I was disappointed your coverage neglected reporting on a very monumental event in Gulfport Pride Parade Herstory. This year for the first time, a beloved tradition for years in Pride Parades across the country, was launched in Gulfport’s Parade. Dykes on Bikes & Trikes lead off the parade. It was a great turnout, with 35 cyclists riding with pride. The spectators were delighted & cheered us on along the entire route. Yet there were no photos or mention of this. This made me wonder if your reporter was covering or even saw the entire parade. A big oversight of an important moment in our Pride Parade Herstory. Please do better next Pride, Gabber!

—Longtime Gabber Fan, Liz Snow, Gulfport

Thank you for the coverage of Gulfport’s ‘Annual Pride Parade’ held on Saturday, June 1. The parade was cheerful, warm, fun, and loving. Surprisingly, an exciting and wonderful addition to the parade was overlooked and omitted from your article. For the first time here in Gulfport we had the “Dykes Bikes & Trikes” lead off the parade. The crowds roared and we were greeted with enthusiasm and joy. The 35 riders created shouts and cheers along the uptown/downtown route. What a wonderful tradition added to our parade!

—Pat Cohen, Gulfport

Editor’s Note: The oversight was not intentional. Please make sure your organization sends press releases to news@thegabber.com!

Creative Pinellas Exhibits

An earlier version of the Creative Pinellas’ summer art exhibits article listed a different name for Ketsy Rui; we’ve updated the article to reflect this, and include the correct information.

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

St. Petersburg Distillery’s Agave Spirit

An earlier version of the St. Petersburg Distillery’s agave spirit article hinted that St. Petersburg Distillery had a larger vision. We’ve updated the article to include the correct information.

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

