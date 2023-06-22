After reading Matt Carr’s response to “WinWay Homes: a Runaway Train,” I am sorry this man is allowed to do business in Gulfport. Here is a man who says, “because I can,” when asked why he’s going to cut down an ancient oak tree. Sure, he can. And the residents of Gulfport can decide not to buy any homes built by WinWay. What we need to do is let everyone who is new to Gulfport know about this man’s attitude. Talk to friends; we are the people. –Steve Smith, Gulfport WinWay Response First, I would like to applaud Mr. Carr for his capitalist candor: “Because I can.” No trickle-down blather for him! It goes without saying that WinWay homes are oversized for Gulfport and make no nod to the aesthetics of the community. Indeed, they make no nod to aesthetics whatsoever. His disregard for the environment is particularly disturbing. Gulfport’s green canopy of historic live oaks is one off its singular treasures. People come to Gulfport from all over the U.S. and even further afield: they come because it feels like an old-time beach community, with its historic Gulfport Casino, beach volleyball, artisanal shops, and local restaurants. Not to mention its quirky, kitschy, small-town charm, and its inclusive community. Once Mr. Carr and his ilk succeed in turning Gulfport into banal, generic America, there will be no draw for people to move here or for tourists to visit here. I suggest Mr. Carr build himself a nice generic subdivision somewhere far away from here rather than bulldozing what we have with no regard to the essence of what he is destroying. Gulfport’s citizenry should, indeed, organize to protect their town through regulations, zoning, etc. —Gillian Butler, Gulfport resident and taxpayer

Million Dollar Dog Park

Thank you for the article on our Million Dollar Dog Park!! I sincerely appreciate the help in educating our residents about what the City is and isn’t doing. —Bill Howell, Madeira Beach

Gulfport Welcome Wagon

I attended the April 10 Gulfport on the Edge gathering at the Casino. I was at the Environmental Issues table, so didn’t have the chance to make suggestions about Notifications for new Gulfport residents. Information on the many resources available in Gulfport seems to be readily available to new residents but apparently there is a lack of same about common practices that might ease transition for newcomers.

Being a Gulfport resident for 20+ years, I’m not aware of any kind of “welcome wagon” pack for newbies, but couldn’t an information sheet get automatically sent with the first utility bill new residents receive This sheet could state the days of garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickup for that specific address, since days vary according to location.

It should also indicate that residents are responsible for maintaining areas between sidewalk and street of their properties, which includes keeping storm drains clear and taking garbage barrels off the curb after collection. Time and again I’ve seen trash and/or recycling bins (full or empty) set out or left at the curb all week, when I believe it’s the City’s purpose to keep our streets free of such clutter. Often this occurs because the new owner or renter doesn’t know the drill. Neighbors shouldn’t have to be the ones to instruct them, which may set their relationship off on the wrong foot.

It also wouldn’t hurt to add a brief bit on dog leash, noise, fertilizer, and beach area restrictions (i.e., no dogs, smoking, etc.).

Airbnbs: The notification sheet should be required posting at all registered Airbnbs for compliance by renters.

All this aims to keep Gulfport not only weird but peacefully so. —Jude Bagatti, Gulfport

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.