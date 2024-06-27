Voices: Letters to the Editor June 27

The Gabber Newspaper‘s June 27 Letters to the Editor

Dykes on Bikes

You are in error about who led the Gulfport Pride Parade. It was not the marching band, it was April Thanos and 35 dykes on bikes adorned in gay regalia. This was not mentioned by reporter Cameron Healy. The editor acknowledged the “oversight” and requested organizations to send press releases. What organization? Brenda went to Walgreens and bought rainbow tissue paper and a 99 cent Pride flag, slapped them on the bike and showed up. The facile acknowledgment of this oversight is suspect.

—Marie Corbett & Brenda Brunelle, Gulfport

Renter Exodus

Does no one care? Since when? Long-time resident renters are forced to leave Gulfport because they can no longer afford the constantly rising rents for non-luxury housing. They are now referred to as “low income” seniors. What about those raising unreasonable rent costs? What are they now called?

Local and state elected officials respond that there is nothing they can do, citing State Statute Chapter 125.010, which prohibits rental control by the government. Nothing they can do? What exactly are they elected to do? Is it not to tend to the good of their constituents? Look at the changes in Pass-a-Grille. What’s next for Gulfport? Parking meters?

I, for one, am shocked about the insensitivity to Gulfport’s seniors. Are we not a community? This is Gulfport, not Miami.

—Susan Mastak, Gulfport

Hooray for Walter and Richard!

As local residents who so enjoy seeing Walter and Richard around town, we were so excited to read your article about them! They bring smiles to our faces and joy to our hearts every time we see them and look forward to what their next outfits will be! Walter exemplifies unconditional love and we hope the duo could be honorary Kings of the Gecko parade every year and lead that joyful event with fun and enthusiasm! Cheers to you, Walter and Richard!

—The Shamp Family, Gulfport

Madeira Beach Corruption?

The mayor (well, former mayor now unfortunately) is absolutely correct about the City’s selective enforcement. The ones with a lot of money get away with code violations while the city searches for violations of the little guy. The city manager absolutely is the source of the problem and he needs to GO!

Over the past four years, I have become extremely knowledgeable with FEMA rules, municipal codes, and building codes. This was not only because I was building my own house, but the City was arguing points with me throughout the build. I had meetings with City Officials over five major issues. I was able to prove them wrong on four of the five issues, and we compromised on the fifth issue.

One time, they sent a new City engineer to my house to stop construction on a retaining wall. The wall design and placement had been approved on the plans, by the City, the footer had been poured and the new engineer tells me, “it’s too close to being directly on top of the storm drain pipe. It needs to be moved 3 feet closer to the house. It’s too heavy.”

He said it would be too much weight on the drain pipe? A 3-foot wall is less than 200 pounds per square foot of weight pressing straight down! My truck’s front tires each have more than 1000 pounds per square foot!

If I jumped up and down on the ground above the pipe, is that too much weight? (I weigh 225 for the record). We only have 8 feet from the house to the property line and you want me to move a retaining wall 3 feet closer to the house, thus giving me less than 5 feet of side yard and my neighbors an additional 3 feet of yard? I actually drove around every street in the city and found 42 examples of retaining walls, parking lots, and even houses built directly on top of the storm drain pipes.

So every time a vehicle drives across the pipe — it’s too much weight, according to this new engineer. (He’s a genius, I joke.) But, no issues there with crushing weight. I had to tell the former City Manager Bob Daniels that I was more than happy to contact my attorney about this. The very next business day I was told I could build my wall. They knew they were wrong all along, just flexing some muscle against the little guy.

I have emails, back and forth with the City officials, ranging from the city manager to the inspector about violations of a new build on Bay Point Drive, beginning in November 2022. The height of the ground floor was about to be poured 32 inches above the crown of the road. (Municipal code says 18 inches max). The City acknowledged the violation, but stated it was really only 31 inches above the crown. That’s your argument? 31 inches, not 32 inches?

It is still a violation of Municipal code 94-123! The City acknowledged the construction plans called for the floor to be 25 inches above the crown and that was approved by the City. It’s still not 25 inches! They did nothing then (prior to concrete being poured) and has continued to ignore other violations, including but not all, the 6-foot privacy fence extending too far towards the seawall, lack of sufficient flood venting (which I fought and beat the City on, regarding my house).

The City gave me a hard time when I built my house, about raising the ground floor level to 36 inches above the crown of the road (as so many of the new builds have done). I had to have the architect change the plans. We had to go lower. They stood firm citing, “Code says 18 inches!” If they don’t enforce it on my neighbor, is this not selective enforcement?

Now the City has told me there was a private inspector doing all of the inspections on that “new build” house, but assured me they cannot get the Certificate of Occupancy until the City’s final inspection. Well, what is the remedy for going too high? Tear down the entire build? That would be ridiculous. They could have fixed the problem 18 months ago, but something was going on there in the City. Hmmmm. Flood vent issue — nothing.

It pays to have a $4 million home, and hire your own inspector here in Madeira Beach. You just pay the private inspector a little extra and he will tell you the New York Mets will win the Super Bowl (I know, I know). Who knows — you might get away with it!

I have emailed the City Manager, Robin Gomez, numerous times and he has adamantly denied “selective enforcement.” He sounded like he took offense to me saying that. I gave him the above example and all he said was “There is no selective enforcement here!” I just replied, “There is.” Over and over, I have used that term (selective enforcement) in my messages and texts to City officials throughout the past two plus years and they either ignore it or vehemently deny it. Yet, over and over, they turn a blind eye to the many issues around here.

I am selling my house. I also did what probably 70-80% of the two- and three- story homes do out here. After construction and C/O, I sectioned off the downstairs. I actually found FEMA Rules that say you can do it “as long as it is constructed with flood resistant materials and has required flood vents.” But the City says “No, you cannot.” When I inquired as to why not? They could not provide anything specific, other than “Because we said so.” That answer is an answer that infuriates me. You are not my mom!

I built the walls because I have a woodworking shop and I didn’t want the dust going throughout getting on the cars, and other parts of the two garages. I didn’t build a bathroom, like so many others have done. (Trust me, I have seen many of them!) Notice to all home sellers: the City is trolling Zillow and other realtor sites. They are looking at the realtor pictures for violations.

They caught me. Shame on me for doing what most everyone does around here. I got caught. They sent a letter of violation and rather than fight it, I tore down the walls within a few days. I was wrong, I get it. I paid the fine. But the letter states you have 30 days to comply or a $500 per day fine will be assessed. More than 30 days ago, the City sent a letter to my neighbor (a $4 million home) regarding their illegal fence. Nothing has been done. Hmmmmm.

I have all communications saved as I was going to file suit, but have decided to sell my home instead. I have so many other examples around here, but two things: First, I’m not “telling” on my neighbors. They are all good people out here who just want to live their lives. Second, this message has gone on and on, with several points already made.

The mayor should not have resigned. I wish I had known he was even considering it because I would have been inside city hall, both supporting him and trying to tear down the city manager. Jim Rostek, I’ve never met you but I have your back. Thank you for standing up for what is right! I actually fear some kind of retribution for even writing all of this, but fortunately, I have a new build that is in perfect shape with no more additions, legal or not. So bring it on, Robin! My communications with you may just bring you down.

This City is bought and paid for by unelected officials. I just wish the attorney general would get involved and see how they run this office. Something doesn’t pass the smell test here in MB!

—Tim Grundmann, Madeira Beach

American Flag

There has been much discussion lately on the flying of flags. I live in Town Shores with a lovely view of the water and the mansions on the opposite shore. I now also possess a view of the American flag being flown upside down aka the Alito treatment. I understand this resident has the right to freedom of expression, especially as the police explained it to me. But there are rules for displaying and caring for our flag, whether on public display or in your yard.

The American flag should be at the top of the pole, not beneath other flags. The flag should never touch the ground. The flag should be illuminated or brought inside at night. The flag should never be displayed with the union stars down.

This homeowner has therefore violated the U.S. Flag Code, which is not enforceable by law but exists out of respect to our flag and to honor its symbolism. Oh, and it should not be used as a spear to attack other Americans.

How can I empathize with this person? Why should I care about his (or his wife’s) lack of patriotism? Why does he feel the need to encroach upon my own privacy?

—Jan Lawlis, Gulfport