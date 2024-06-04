Voices: Letters to the Editor June 4

The Gabber Newspaper‘s June 4 Letters to the Editor

Gulfport Pride Festival

Editor’s Note: We received queries from multiple sources about a Facebook post from a vendor at Gulfport’s Pride festival last week. So we asked one of the organizers, Gulfport Council member Paul Ray, to respond.

Response from Paul Ray

We strive to make Gulfport Pride inclusive and a safe and friendly space for all participants. The LGBTQ+ community itself includes Log Cabin Republicans, for example, and we personally have several Lesbian and Gay friends who are Trump supporters. We cannot — and will not — try to censor vendors or attendees from wearing a shirt we don’t agree with, and cannot get involved with such issues unless that person gets unruly.

Official Merchandise?

We did not give any vendor the designation of “Official Festival Merchandise” for the Gulfport Pride Festival. The vendor in question had a banner up from other, unrelated events. By the time it was brought to our attention, the festival was almost over, so there wasn’t much point in asking them to take it down. Moving forward, the board of Gulfport Pride will be reviewing other LGBTQIA+ events on our vendor selection criteria and putting any changes deemed needed.

—Paul Ray, Gulfport’s Ward III Council member

Gulfport Library

An article about the Gulfport Library ran the wrong mission statement for the library’s Circle of Friends. The mission statement for the Gulfport Library Circle of Friends is as follows: “The Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes to enhance the development of library facilities and services, community building, and support for literacy and learning.”

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

St. Pete Beach District Fire Chief

An article about the arrest of St. Pete Beach District Fire Chief did not list an acting district Fire Chief.

“The position will be filled by an Acting District Fire Chief, or by an Administrative Chief Officer depending on shift schedules,” according to the City of St. Pete Beach.

Additionally, this article listed McClave as the “Fire Chief.” McClave is a “District Fire Chief.” The St. Pete Beach Fire Chief had no involvement in the incident.

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.