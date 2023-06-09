The Gabber Newspaper‘s June 8 letters to the editor.

Gabber is Good

I haven’t seen a copy of The Gabber Newspaper in years, but when I was in Gulfport for a business meeting, I picked up a copy. I have enjoyed getting reacquainted with The Gabber and being reminded of the local news concept and how well The Gabber Newspaper covers it. As someone who started his journalism career on the late, great St. Petersburg Evening Independent, I value the local voice very much. —Fred.. W. Wright. Jr., Seminole

The Live Oak Tree For Sale in Gulfport

While I don’t currently live in Gulfport, I did live there for about a dozen years. I left in 2019 for Hernando County, where I have more breathing room, and a home which includes a large, old oak tree on the property. I quite like the oak tree, on my private property. I’ve put time and care into the tree so it remains healthy, continues to provide shade, and hopefully doesn’t destroy my home in severe weather.

My first thought when I read some of “The Oak Tree” letters to the editor in The Gabber Newspaper, was the phrase, “Not In My Backyard!”; “Don’t build that here, don’t remove that from my city, don’t do what doesn’t please me. I live here, I am comfortable the way it is. Don’t change my world.” I witnessed this attitude when I lived in Gulfport when some new buildings were being planned/built.

My second thought was how selfish that manner of thinking is.

Some people feel they own the area in which they live; they are quite comfortable and hope nothing changes to any large extent. It seems some people would love to control what other people do with their privately owned property. To sum it up, these people enjoy their life in Gulfport, but would try to deny an individual or perhaps an entire family from doing the same simply because they don’t like the style of their house or the fact that a tree will be removed from the property.

Well, I understand the oak tree lot is on the market for purchase. Buy it. Otherwise, let it go. Change is constant, and you can’t always beat back change with a big stick. When I left Gulfport, it certainly wasn’t a deeded community with a homeowners association. Do they want controlled living with additional rules and regulations? Move to a deeded community. They can experience real control.

One writer mentioned that trees “are alive, just like humans.”

I will gladly concede that trees are alive. However, do you see that carrot in the salad bowl? It, too, was alive. Alive and thriving until it was ripped from its home in the soil, then drowned and sliced to bits so it could then be devoured. Imagine: carrots and live oak trees being massacred. Why, that’s right up there with Ukrainian citizens and their homes being wiped out by the Russian government for no apparent reason.

If someone is genuinely concerned about the environment, and the assumed looks of a new building (which was also mentioned), surely there are better ways of dealing with the issue than imposing your personal views on an individual and their private property. People can make changes in their own private lives without imposing themselves on others.

Although, I hear the Amazon rainforest could use a hand. —Philip Penrose, Hernando County

About Boca Ciega Yacht Club’s Lease

While sitting in the audience at the last City Council meeting on May 16, we heard from some residents that they wanted to see the Boca Ciega Yacht Club remain part of the community. Then we heard some pretty illogical justification why the seawall and land right next to the club’s patio and hoist should become public. Christine Brown (Ward II Councilmember) made a statement that leaving the area open to the public would not penalize the club in any way.

Christine, your logic makes no sense. The club can expect the public to be walking all around when we have private events and adolescent Sea Scouts at the club. The reality is that the IRS requires BCYC to prove its exclusivity as a requirement of being a 501(c)7 not-for-profit organization. Without a prominent secure physical barrier to provide exclusivity, BCYC will lose its 501(c)7 status, which would put BCYC in breach of the terms of the proposed lease, which requires BCYC to maintain its nonprofit status.

Sea Scouts and Boca Ciega Yacht Club

With no specific barrier between the leased property and public access, BCYC will have great difficulty in obtaining insurance. This will snowball into the Boy Scouts of America insisting that the club-sponsored Sea Scout Ship, which requires effective security measures, be moved to a more secure location. As much as the City thinks they can sponsor a Sea Scout Ship themselves, the reality is they cannot. Under the BSA/Sea Scout Charter, the host organization for a Sea Scout Ship must be one of the following: a church, civic club, school, labor union, maritime association or business, or other community group – it cannot be a local government.

The host organization must also provide resources, equipment, and qualified adult leadership, which BCYC has done for many years. The City of Gulfport cannot provide any of these to the Sea Scouts, meaning that if BCYC leaves, so do the Scouts. The club had effective security by means of a locked gate with fencing along the north border of the building which extended to the seawall. This was acceptable to the Boy Scouts of America as effective security measures to control the area that adolescent Sea Scouts congregated. Now the City is removing the security gate, opening up the whole area, and taking down the fence that goes to the seawall so the public can have access to the seawall.

Gulfport Seawalls

Have you noticed how many seawalls are falling in that the city has yet to fix? A large portion of the marina canal’s sea wall has fallen in and also a large portion of the main marina seawall has fallen in. Maybe allowing the public to walk along seawalls is not a good idea.

My main point is we need to use clear logic backed by facts to allow BCYC to run as it has always done since 1965. They have taught thousands of local children and adults how to safely sail. They have an award-winning Sea Scout Ship that is second to none. They have supported the Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa for many years and provide a delightful Lighted Christmas Boat Parade

that children, families, and the community look forward to each year. Why mess with something working so well to allow public access, which will destroy all these beneficial services that BCYC brings to the community? I would think the city council members would not want to have this as part of their legacy to public service. —Capt. Richard “Sandbar” Walters, Gulfport Resident and Club Historian

Editor’s Note: To verify or refute what Capt. Walters asserts, please read the IRS’ requirements for 501(c)(7) organizations (aka social clubs), specifically, how it defines limited membership. To that same end, we have also included a link to the Boy Scouts of America’s Sea Scouts new ship organization kit, which includes the annual charter agreement each ship must sign with BSA.

Correction

The June 1 edition of The Gabber Newspaper incorrectly reported the following items in the story entitled “People in Glass Towers”: author G.G. Miraglia grew up in Queens (not Brooklyn). Rather than being placed in the Federal Witness Protection program, it is more accurate to say he cooperated with the federal government in exchange for information.

About Letters to the Editor

