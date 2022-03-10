Voices: Letters to the Editor Mar. 10

No Dogs to Rescue

As another resident of Gulfport and a person looking to give an adult miniature dachshund a home, carrying a leash and a checkbook in my pockets, and applications on file, I visited every booth with “rescue” on its sign. I wholeheartedly agree with your other writer, Karen Medve, in her letter (Mar. 3). Not only were there no adoptable dachshunds to be rescued at “Get Rescued”, there were few adoptable dogs to be seen. Where were all the dogs that need homes? Where was DARE [Dachshund Adoption and Rescue]? Has not “Get Rescued” been named the biggest dog rescue event in all of Florida? Perhaps Ms. Medve is right: This event should be renamed. May I suggest “The Everything Market for the Dog You Can’t Rescue”. Very disappointing. -The dogless Susan Masztak

Mayor Welch Proposes a Fresh Take on Tangerine Plaza

Last month marked five years since the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Tangerine Plaza shuttered its doors, leaving a large swath of St. Petersburg without a grocery store. Mayor Ken Welch pledges to find a solution. “For too long, residents in this neighborhood have lacked access and proximity to healthy food options,” Welch said. “That is why I am working with city staff to learn more about proposals for Tangerine Plaza established under the previous administration to make informed choices about how best to proceed.” These USDA-designated areas of low income/low access have more than tripled during the same five-year period evidenced by 2020 census data that shows seven adjacent census tracts compared with two in 2015. Former mayor Rick Kriseman and current District Six council woman Gina Driscoll perfected the fine art of virtue signaling by giving residents a Food Policy Council and a proclamation claiming food as a human right. Each action has good optics attached to it. Neither action puts food in the stomachs of those who need it. Our city has had five years to solve this problem. This is not five years with a stubborn property owner who will not budge, but five years of no movement on a property the City owns. Let’s reject aspirational change and virtue signaling that confuse doing something with doing the right thing. Let’s hope our new administration gives nutrition insecurity the attention it deserves. –Wendy Wesley, RDN, St. Petersburg

Displeasure With Council Comments

This week Gulfport City Council addressed a proposal to fund an infrastructure study that would evaluate additional middle housing within city limits to help address the housing crisis. The study included a review of expected growth in infrastructure demand from ADU builds as the initial phase of a broader affordable housing strategy.

Gulfport’s median household income is $52,700, below the state average of $63,000. The workforce consists of many serviceworkers who are coping with large rent increases. ADUs would be one step toward increasing housing supply with lower rents due to their smaller size.

Councilmember Paul Ray grew red-faced as he angrily interrupted: “You will destroy the character of Gulfport…I bought my house a long time ago because all the houses were one story….[muffled] this would lead to Section 8 housing.” Ray’s ward includes Stetson University, itself struggling with students, staff, and faculty in need of housing options.

Councilmember Christine Brown, also opposed, remarked: “If my neighbor had that in my backyard, I feel like I’m not living in a neighborhood I’m living in a commune…I don’t agree with it.” When it was later remarked that she herself has an ADU rental in her backyard she nodded her head yes.

All opposing councilmembers had approved the city’s most recent 2018 Comprehensive Plan that agreed to “allow flexibility for the provision of garage apartments in single-family districts” (Policy 1.4.3) showing a marked policy reversal that sets back affordable housing initiatives in a community that needs it. Video (starts at 2:10:45) –Greg Simek, Gulfport

Gratitude in Pink

On behalf of the board of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, I’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who helped make the 2022 Pink Flamingo Home & Garden Tour a success. Most notably, we want to thank the homeowners who shared their homes and gardens with the tour, enthusiastically and without hesitation. I’ve heard so many positive comments about the homes and how wonderful people thought they were; the tour really reflects the best of Gulfport! The GMC would also like to thank the City of Gulfport for co-sponsoring the tour; we feel the support of the city as we show off what’s great about Gulfport. Thank you, too, to Stacey Purcell and Gulfport Realty for donating transportation for the preview party, the Boca Ciega Yacht Club for hosting the preview party and check-in, and the restuarants (including the North End Taphouse) for donating food for the preview party. We’ll see you at GeckoFest! –Barbara Banno, Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce President