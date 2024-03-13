Voices: Letters to the Editor Mar. 14

The Gabber Newspaper‘s March 14 Letters to the Editor
Mayor’s Corner
Brilliant writing! Thank you, Sam, for your voice of reason. Loved your suggestions — I agree with them all.
—Andrea Covell, Gulfport
Thanks, Mayor Henderson, for your thoughts in “Mayor’s Corner.” Your piece is reasonable, insightful, and sane. So refreshing in the current chaos of politics.
—Susan Masztak, Proud Gulfportonian
Winway Homes
While I look forward to and enjoy The Gabber Newspaper, I have been receiving a ‘magazine’ about Gulfport living for about 6 months now; mailed to my home address.
I recently made the decision to unsubscribe to this mailer, based on the fact that nearly every edition has some sort of article about Winway Homes (or their owner) with a positive spin. The most recent March 2024 edition features a cover story.
While I am sure he advertises, this seems to be a blatant attempt to white wash Winway. I, for one, disagree with what his company is doing in Gulfport with the lack of character McMansion. And then of course, there is the issue of the oak tree that has been the subject of many of your letters to the editor.
I invite anyone who is also not happy with this and wants to unsubscribe to send an email with their address and a request to unsubscribe to refer to the masthead of the Magazine for an email to unsubscribe.
—Lynne Donahoe, Gulfport
Crucifixion Ad
Just want to say that in my opinion this notice for bringing back crucifixions is offensive and in very bad taste.
Does The Gabber Newspaper really have to stoop this low?
Of course I am aware you can tell me not to look at it or don’t read the paper.
My choice. But I want to say I really can’t think of any reasons why this would appear in The Gabber Newspaper. Thank you.
—Olga May Starr, St. Petersburg
The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There
In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.
About Letters to the Editor
We want your letters! The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.