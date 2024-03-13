Voices: Letters to the Editor Mar. 14

The Gabber Newspaper‘s March 14 Letters to the Editor

Mayor’s Corner

Brilliant writing! Thank you, Sam, for your voice of reason. Loved your suggestions — I agree with them all.

—Andrea Covell, Gulfport

Thanks, Mayor Henderson, for your thoughts in “Mayor’s Corner.” Your piece is reasonable, insightful, and sane. So refreshing in the current chaos of politics.

—Susan Masztak, Proud Gulfportonian

Winway Homes

While I look forward to and enjoy The Gabber Newspaper, I have been receiving a ‘magazine’ about Gulfport living for about 6 months now; mailed to my home address.

I recently made the decision to unsubscribe to this mailer, based on the fact that nearly every edition has some sort of article about Winway Homes (or their owner) with a positive spin. The most recent March 2024 edition features a cover story.

While I am sure he advertises, this seems to be a blatant attempt to white wash Winway. I, for one, disagree with what his company is doing in Gulfport with the lack of character McMansion. And then of course, there is the issue of the oak tree that has been the subject of many of your letters to the editor.

I invite anyone who is also not happy with this and wants to unsubscribe to send an email with their address and a request to unsubscribe to refer to the masthead of the Magazine for an email to unsubscribe.

—Lynne Donahoe, Gulfport

Crucifixion Ad

Just want to say that in my opinion this notice for bringing back crucifixions is offensive and in very bad taste.

Does The Gabber Newspaper really have to stoop this low?

Of course I am aware you can tell me not to look at it or don’t read the paper.

My choice. But I want to say I really can’t think of any reasons why this would appear in The Gabber Newspaper. Thank you.

—Olga May Starr, St. Petersburg

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

Read the Feb. 29 letters to the editor.