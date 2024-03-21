Voices: Letters to the Editor Mar. 21

The Gabber Newspaper‘s March 21 Letters to the Editor

We received a bevy of politically related letters leading up to the election. We held the letters until after the vote, in keeping with our policy. Readers will notice the Voices section runs quite long this week.

I very much appreciated the article in the Feb. 20 The Gabber Newspaper about campaign contributions and I was happy to see so many local people contributing to their chosen candidate. I was especially interested in seeing a contribution to Tom Bixler from Project Conservative Values and I wonder if this group supports one of our town mottos, “Keep Gulfport Weird!”

—Mickey Alberts, concerned Gulfportian

Thanks for your article in the last Gabber, “Follow the Money.” As I read it, one particular donation to candidate Tom Bixler piqued my curiosity — $250 accepted from an organization reported by his campaign as “Conservative Pinellas,” but, according to The Gabber is officially registered as “Protect Conservative Values.”

On their website, protectconservativevalues.com, the information about their “values” is sparse and vague but, prominently posted on the front page is “Representative Mike Hill is associated with Protect Conservative Values.” A quick search into Rep. Mike Hill reveals that he was removed from the Florida House Public Integrity and Ethics Committee in 2019 after controversial and offensive remarks about the LGBTQ community.

So if Tom Bixler is aligned with such a group, is he really a good fit for Gulfport?

—Carolyn Nell, Gulfport

An earlier version of the “Follow the Money” article listed a different total for Tom Bixler’s total contributions with in-kind donations; we’ve updated the article to reflect this, and include the correct information.

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage

As a newspaper, it is not our job to have an opinion about the campaigns and candidates. We report what happens, what key players say and do, and any legal activity concerning the campaign. This includes reporting on campaign finance, basic investigation into candidates (and, as warranted, their families), and any unusual activity involving the campaigns. Read The Gabber Newspaper‘s full statement on our elections ethics.

Got Ethics?

Our hometown paper The Gabber Newspaper in Gulfport, Florida runs an article about the candidate in the local election trying to bribe one of their reporters to write an article favorable to him — opposite his full-page ad for the local election next week. MAGA is corrupt from the top to the bottom. This kind of journalism is why they think that media is the “enemy of the people” when it’s really “the people’s most important asset.”

I especially love how the paper brought in a reporter from outside to write the article so they can’t be accused of any bias in this issue. They are successfully walking the line to remain neutral in the election. Thanks for your reporting on this most ugly election.

—Chris Kieff, Gulfport, via Facebook

It’s quite ironic that [Tom] Bixler’s campaign manager wants to report violations re: a missing disclaimer. When he ran for office, in St. Pete, his election signs appeared not to have the very disclaimer of which he speaks.

—Margarete Tober, Gulfport

Reading this week’s Gabber, my eyes saw a headline on the top of page 13 — Got Ethics? At the bottom left of the same page my eyes saw — the crucifixions advertisement.

—Alan James, Gulfport

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper Thoughts

While generally happy to read each week’s issue of The Gabber, I felt personally compiled to thank you ALL for this week’s edition and to comment on the ‘voices’ page specifically.

Firstly, excited by the cover page and the promise of actual in-depth coverage on the ethics of our current political climate — and the writer Sebastián González de León y León did not disappoint! I can only trust that the voters of our community will see through how this campaign is being run and vote accordingly.

Also greatly appreciated the background note provided online by Ms. Cathy.

Secondly, I would like to voice an opinion on Ms. Olga May Starr’s take (and others’) on the ‘crucifixion’ ad — while not knowing what entity might be behind these paid ads, I myself have always enjoyed the humor behind them, and been disappointed when not finding the little black box in the weekly edition.

Regardless of their specific content, I have always found food for thought, and would hope that they are not turned down (i.e. ‘banned’) from future issues.

Really just wanted to ensure that a positive response to your recent publishing decisions was offered. Thanks again y’all!

—Will Randazzo, Gulfport

Publisher’s Note

The crucifixion ad — and others in the black box like it — are a paid advertisement. The advertiser is not otherwise associated with The Gabber Newspaper. The advertiser intends them as satire. In the March 14 edition, the ad appeared on page 14.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Dog Park

Chase Dog Park issues brought up during public comments at City Council meeting were mentioned in this week’s Gabber, and it was noted Councilperson April Thanos had researched some alternatives to sod.

What was omitted was the difference in the cost of current resodding and the very significantly reduced cost of material Ms. Thanos had found as an alternative.

Currently, the dog park requires re-sodding three times a year at a cost of $18,000 according to Councilwoman Thanos. The alternative lasts for 2-4 years and costs between $2,800-$5,600.

Calculating the savings over a four year period and the reduced maintenance of Chase Dog Park, I find it rather odd the saving was deemed unimportant.

Taxpayer monies should be examined with a critical eye and toward reducing costs, and I believe your readers would appreciate knowing an effort is being made to better use funds.

—Charlotte Downey

Wicked Cantina

Regarding the review of Wicked Cantina St. Pete dated March 8, 2024, you must admit reviewing a restaurant on day two of business is harsh by any standard, and although we have two existing locations, this is a new restaurant with a new staff.

The reason for my letter is to address a couple of statements in the review which were incorrect. Our house margarita is our absolute customer favorite and is not made with agave syrup. If any of our staff informed you one of the ingredients was agave, we apologize. We’ve never used it in the house marg, which is pure and free of any sugars or mixers. We’re glad you enjoyed them! Also, you won’t find any Velveeta in our kitchen. Wicked Queso is one of our favorite appetizers and is topped with ground beef, guacamole, and pico, and served with homemade tortilla chips. We hope you’ll be back to try it again once the opening frenzy subsides.

We want to express our gratitude for the community’s enthusiasm and support during our opening [and] we believe “your vibe attracts your tribe”, and already feel welcome as a great addition to the dining landscape of West St. Petersburg. We’re committed to investing in live music daily and offering free chips and salsa, as we plan to be a favorite neighborhood hangout. Thank you for the opportunity to clarify these details, and we hope to see you soon.

—Janice Dolan, Owner, Wicked Cantina

