Voices: Letters to the Editor March 28

The March 28 letters to the editor of The Gabber Newspaper . Photo by June Johns

The Gabber Newspaper‘s March 28 Letters to the Editor

Gulfport Elections

Truth and Consequences: What can we learn from the Municipal Elections?

Gulfport has just completed the first of three 2024 elections. And, if we’re smart, we’ll all take a deep breath and reflect on lessons we can learn from the process.

Campaigning and governing in these times takes commitment, courage, and grit. Both candidates put their ideas, time, money, and reputations on the line to serve our community. We are fortunate to have people willing to step up for what can be challenging and time-consuming roles with only modest compensation, an abundance of grievances, but hopefully, sufficient intrinsic rewards.

Elections are mirrors and amplifiers of the stories we tell ourselves and each other. They are opportunities to learn more about Gulfport and how it works; observe our leaders and what they prioritize; and vote for people who love this city and want to contribute to its evolution and vitality.

I encourage both candidates, their teams, and supporters to debrief the election with:

What worked and what didn’t?

What assumptions proved wrong?

What will I/we do differently in the future?

I hope that the Mayor and City Council members will also reflect on their public endorsement of one candidate over another. As private citizens, support whoever you want. But it doesn’t seem necessary or appropriate for public leaders to demonstrate a preference for one candidate over others. An unfortunate consequence would be to discourage skilled, knowledgeable, and energetic people from contributing to our City’s future.

This a great time to reflect, reset, and remember — despite our different perspectives and experiences — we’re all in this together.

—Ingrid Bredenberg, Gulfport

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.

Read the March 21 letters to the editor.