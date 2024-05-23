Voices: Letters to the Editor May 23

The Gabber Newspaper‘s May 23 Letters to the Editor

Film Restrictions

I have been following the discussions regarding Ordinance 2024-02, both in your publication and online. I must admit that I am left scratching my head as to why the enactment of the Ordinance happened at all. It seems to be no more than a tempest in a teapot. I say this because I could find no reference of complaints by Gulfportians who were actually harmed by filming within the confines of city hall. Most of the what was discussed at the council meeting was anecdotal, like this could happen, or this happened in some other city/town. No actual statistical evidence to support why we as a city should embark on limiting citizen’s constitutional rights.

I’m also left to wonder where the groundswell came from to enact this Ordinance. Citizen complaints? City employee complaints? Or was it something that certain town officials just didn’t like, so they changed the rules?

Filming in public areas is a long-standing constitutionally protected activity, covering not only citizens, but also law enforcement. There is no expectation of privacy in public, so the onus to protect one’s own privacy is on that person themselves. Some people view in public filming as an unnecessary invasion or disruption foisted upon private citizens rights. A word often used is “nonsense.” However, there are numerous cases of film recordings from private citizens either vindicating an accused individual, or identifying actual criminal suspects.

But regardless of these facts, it is protected under the first amendment, freedom of press. It supports transparency and accountability. In today’s government, that’s something we should all want. It is not unlike the second amendment, right to bear arms. This also has its detractors. In the final analysis though, neither of these amendment rights shall be infringed upon.

Ordinance 2024-02 does just that regarding filming within not only the confines of city hall, but all city public property. It explicitly states, “Except in designated public forums or other locations in which a public meeting is being conducted pursuant to a public notice, it shall be unlawful and a violation of the Ordinance, to record video and/or sound within City-owned, controlled and leased property, without the consent of all persons whose voice or image is being recorded.”

Sounds pretty innocuous. But getting consent from citizens to film/record them in any city public property would be extremely difficult. But add to that any present city employees, who work under city manager, would also have to consent. This makes getting unanimous consent virtually impossible. So except at public notice meetings, filming in city property will go the way of the dodo bird.

But wait, that is not totally true. The Ordinance consent requirements for all city public properties specifically exempts law enforcement. They can record all they want, we can’t, they most assuredly will. Thomas Jefferson said, “Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government, but illegal for the citizenry.”

I would suggest that the above issues are not my only concerns about the Ordinance, and therefore anyone who values our rights under the constitution read it fully. It appears to me that they are trying to kill an annoying flea with a sledgehammer and it enumerates 13 facility rules, most of which should already be illegal under present laws. It also gives the city manager or his designees tremendous power to interpret/apply the Ordinance, and to trespass someone who he deems disruptive, or is not in city hall on what he considers government business.

And as a final thought, don’t our hard-working police have better things to do than trespass citizens and/or arrest them for noncompliance? For using a camera? And for recording something that the police are already recording and are constitutionally allowed to record? Here come the lawsuits as this Ordinance will surely be challenged.

—Jim Henderson, Gulfport