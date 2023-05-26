Here’s The Gabber Newspaper‘s May 25 letters to the editor.

Beach Renourishment

While I appreciate your running an article on beach renourishment, you titled it “Pinellas Beach Renourishment: What You Need To Know,” but you never answered any of the questions raised in the article. Should homeowners be concerned about signing the leases? It seems to me that homeowners who are not willing to sign the leases are cutting off their nose to spite their face.

As I understand it, the easement required would allow the Army Corps to go onto their property if needed to replenish sand. In most cases, the sand replenishment is out beyond the erosion control line where it’s public access anyway. The only reason the Corps would ever come past that is if the erosion were so severe that it was necessary. That could happen with a direct hurricane hit. I wonder if this new easement requirement by the Army Corps is an intentional attempt to stop doing and paying for this work. I would appreciate your going back and answering some of the questions your article raises, so it is “what you need to know.” —Brian Derr, Gulfport

The Grand Live Oak Tree at 2826 52nd St. S.

My appointment with Jim O’Reilly, Gulfport’s City Manager, on May 5 was informative, yet discouraging. No, futile. I shared my concern about the fate of the oak on Lot 2820. According to Mr. O’Reilly, because this lot is private property, the new owner has the power to remove the tree. The State legislature and government has put many obstacles in front of local self-determined citizens and supersedes city government. He explained that when a grand oak is removed by a new owner/developer, it is supposed to be “replaced” with trees that “offset” the loss of the oak. It will take not decades, but centuries, for “replacement’ trees to grow into what was destroyed.

The City of Gulfport can ask developers to design a new building around the existing tree, but they cannot enforce it.

Some people might be saying, “Well, it’s just one tree. How is that going to alter the overall tree canopy of Gulfport?” But you can witness the old houses being sold off in Gulfport, torn down, and lots developed with two- and three-story buildings. Appallingly, live oaks are massacred on these properties. They are alive, just like humans. That’s why they call them live oaks! The day the tree cutters come to Lot 2820, they will have to contend with a following of passionate tree lovers, including the author, standing between them with their saws and our friend, the beloved grand oak. —Alexandra Morgan Geiger, Gulfport

Editor’s Note: The Gabber Newspaper confirmed that the live oak in question qualifies as a grand oak, as it has a DBH (diameter breast height) of almost five feet, twice the accepted criteria for a “grand oak.” Winway has the property listed for $997,000. We’ve had a few letters about the tree: May 18, April 27, April 20, and Mar. 30. We’ve also run an opinion column about the situation.

Buddhapalooza Thanks

The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation is grateful to Buddhapalooza organizers Debbie and Chris Sussman, North End Taphouse, Big Green Egg, Page Street Publishing, Snake River Farms and Lobster Anywhere for making Buddhapalooza a success and raising $1,830.00 for the Senior Center food pantry. —Jennifer Terrana, St. Petersburg, Vice President, Gulfport Senior Center Foundation

Correction

In Lisa Leveroni’s article about beach renourishment (“Beach Extinction, May 18, pp. 6–7) contained an error regarding the percentage of federal funding devoted to beach renourishment. The correct percentage is 65%. The error happened during the typesetting process and is not the fault of the writer. The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

