Voices: Letters to the Editor May 30

The Gabber Newspaper‘s May 30 Letters to the Editor

Council Concerns

I love Gulfport and The Gabber. I was thrilled when my picture taken in Philadelphia with my son and his roommate, whose grandmother also happens to live in Gulfport, appeared.

However, I have found your coverage of the re-election race of Council person April Thanos to be less than fair. She won her third election to the Gulfport Council by a huge margin despite the attempts by her opponent and his supporters to smear her name.

She is honest and hard-working and Gulfport voters know it. She won by a landslide! The May 16 article with the headline, “Bribery Allegations Unfold with Links to Gulfport Council” “Reports Tell New Information Regarding Council Member” is very misleading to say the least!

April is not corrupt, but most people will not read all the way to the end of the article to understand that. Align your headlines with the truth, please.

—Betsy Morris Levin, St. Petersburg

Editor’s note: To clarify, this letter may confuse anyone who did not read the original article, which discussed a police report stating a current council member suggested offering money in exchange for coverage. The article did not suggest April Thanos had anything to do with a bribe, real or alleged, as it dealt wholly with her opponent’s campaign against her.

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood signs in the St. Pete Beach area: The St. Pete Beach Public Works have replaced about 15 signs in the area. Most of them are in the area of Gulf Boulevard and Upham Beach.

Signs help women, men, and children know that we want to protect our area and keep it safe.

Neighborhood watch members help with their service and a constant vigilance.

—William Paarlberg, President Upham Beach Neighborhood Watch, St. Pete Beach