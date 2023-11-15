Voices: Letters to the Editor Nov. 16

The Gabber Newspaper‘s November 16 Letters to the Editor.

Obituaries

I looked at this week’s Gabber online, and I am so pleased with your editorial and Margo’s obit. Thank you! I have continued to think about the need to write one’s obit. It seems to me that no one knows what the deceased values the most in her/his life. If my family were to write my obit, they would probably not write about my struggle to complete an advanced degree in my 50′, nor understand my wanderlust for travel and the importance of my Gulfport friends. So I will write my own. Thanks for this opportunity. This of course means you have to outlive me. Hah! Just saying…

—Andrea Covell, Gulfport

Book Reviews

You guys did a book review a week or two ago on a book called Fireworks Every Night and the review was so well written that I went out and got the book and the book is fabulous. I just wanted to thank you and give you a thumbs up on the book review.

—Margo Dalgetty, Gulfport

Read the Nov. 2 letters to the editor.