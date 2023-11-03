Voices: Letters to the Editor Nov. 2

The Gabber Newspaper‘s November 2 Letters to the Editor.

Town Shores

I am a resident of Town Shores and live in a first-floor unit in one of the buildings that face the north and south docks. On Oct. 25 at around 5:30 a.m., I stepped out onto my patio and I immediately observed a Gulfport police patrol car, traveling south down 59th Street. The officer was using the car’s spotlight to shine light onto carports, and buildings, soon approaching the marina and again shined his light thoroughly on both docks. Shortly after, the officer continued driving south towards the maintenance parking lot, and proceeded with the same routine.

Witnessing this event provided me with an increased sense of safety as both a resident of Town Shores and Gulfport. I believe this officer, as well as the Gulfport Police Department, deserve additional recognition for their active involvement in our community’s safety.

Sincere regards from community resident,

—Frank Ottomanelli, Gulfport

Ask Toffer

Just want to say, this article by Toffer is my favorite Gabber article so far. I just moved into my home in July but, boy are you right about that icky black tarp. Why???

Anywho, your piece practically read my mind as I renovate my yard this fall. I appreciate the solution-forward advice and will be saving my cardboard for use!

Muchas gracias,

—Nicole McCance, Gulfport

Read the Oct. 26 letters to the editor.