The Gabber Newspaper Logo
national newspaper week web ad

Voices: Letters to the Editor Nov. 2

by Cameron Healy

Aqua mailbox with two flamingo heads facing inwards toward one another - Letters to the Editor in The Gabber
The November 2 letters to the editor of The Gabber Newspaper.
June Johns

The Gabber Newspaper‘s November 2 Letters to the Editor.

Town Shores

I am a resident of Town Shores and live in a first-floor unit in one of the buildings that face the north and south docks. On Oct. 25 at around 5:30 a.m., I stepped out onto my patio and I immediately observed a Gulfport police patrol car, traveling south down 59th Street. The officer was using the car’s spotlight to shine light onto carports, and buildings, soon approaching the marina and again shined his light thoroughly on both docks. Shortly after, the officer continued driving south towards the maintenance parking lot, and proceeded with the same routine.

Witnessing this event provided me with an increased sense of safety as both a resident of Town Shores and Gulfport. I believe this officer, as well as the Gulfport Police Department, deserve additional recognition for their active involvement in our community’s safety.

Sincere regards from community resident,

—Frank Ottomanelli, Gulfport

Ask Toffer

Just want to say, this article by Toffer is my favorite Gabber article so far. I just moved into my home in July but, boy are you right about that icky black tarp. Why???

Anywho, your piece practically read my mind as I renovate my yard this fall. I appreciate the solution-forward advice and will be saving my cardboard for use!

Muchas gracias,

—Nicole McCance, Gulfport

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad