Voices: Letters to the Editor Nov. 23

The Gabber Newspaper‘s November 23 Letters to the Editor.

Shell Key Adventure

I have read with interest your article on the kayak tour, “Shell Key Adventure“. Sounds like a great trip! In your opening paragraph you mention a “guided kayak trip” through the mangroves of Shell Key Preserve. However you don’t mention who is offering the guided tours or where to contact any such person. Is there anyone doing this tour or is it a self guided one? If so, is there a map available to show how to do it? Thank you for your time.

—Tim Marton

Hi Tim! Because this was not about the outfitter and not an advertiser, we didn’t mention the outfitter’s name. You can pick from many outfitters who service the area. As a former kayak guide, I’m partial to Gulfport-based Kayak Nature Adventures, but I’m not sure they still lead guided trips at Shell Key. —Cathy Salustri Loper, publisher

Donald Trump

Holy cow! After watching various clips of Donald Trump perform on TV this last month, I had to grab my DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) and determine how many disorders he inhabits. This man should not be sentenced to prison; he should be committed to a psych ward, where he will be safe. So too will be this country.

—Jan Lawlis, Gulfport

