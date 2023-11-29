Voices: Letters to the Editor Nov. 30

The Gabber Newspaper‘s November 30 Letters to the Editor.

Cartoons

Regarding recently run “cartoons” in The Gabber Newspaper, I see them as unsuitable for the quality and spirit of The Gabber Newspaper, particularly the drawing of the unfit police officer in issue #2837 (possibly a slam to Gulfport’s finest) and the placing of the guy wearing the “Gulfport” underpants heading for the saw (that was bizarre). While both “cartoons” make a point, they lack the class of The Gabber Newspaper and discernible artistic quality. I am surprised if you have not heard from other readers concerning these additions to your fine publications.

—Susan Masztak, Creator of the “Silas” comic strip which had formerly appeared in Paradise News, Gulfport

Thanksgiving Dinner

Food reporter Morgan Banno, tried to have some fun by comparing Gulfport City Councilmembers to Thanksgiving side dishes. Her humor was insulting and fell kind of flat and bitter, like a souffle made with rancid butter. She likens Mayor Sam Henderson to a comfort food, but lacking substance. Likewise for Ian O’Hara.

Banno’s take on the remaining three Councilmembers was more insulting than funny. She means to take a dig at April Thanos by comparing her to ambrosia, which Banno describes as an “acquired taste,” and a “cacophony of canned ingredients.” However when made with fresh and real ingredients, ambrosia is the food or nectar of the Gods, according to Greek mythology. So the comparison is really a compliment.

Banno then compares Christine Brown to candied yams, which she describes as “vintage.” And Paul Ray is like over-salted green bean casserole made from canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and packaged fried onions.

Surprisingly, in Banno’s Thanksgiving Dinner, she leaves out the main course, Turkey. Maybe she is the turkey: an old bird, overcooked, dry, tough to eat, and hard to swallow. Pair with lots of water to wash it down and out. For dessert, try Pepto Dismal.

—Lenny Guckenheimer, Gulfport

Trump

“This man should not be sentenced to prison, he should be committed to a psych ward, where he will be safe. So too will be this country.”

Had she placed a period after the word prison, I would agree. I wonder what she thinks when she sees “various clips” of Joe Biden and contemplates the current state of this country.

—Alan James, Gulfport

