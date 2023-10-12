Voices: Letters to the Editor Oct. 12

The Gabber Newspaper‘s October 12 Letters to the Editor.

History Matters

My nephew and his family live in Gulfport. From time to time, he sends me articles about the Tampa Bay area, including copies of The Gabber Newspaper. I wanted you to know how much I enjoy reading The Gabber Newspaper. The articles… and the real estate sales.

The “Vocationally Yours: Meet E. H. Tomlinson” by Jim Schnur really hit home. I remember Tomlinson Tech when I attended Mirror Lake Junior High School. However, I did not know anything about Mr. Tomlinson’s contribution to our community. What a fascinating story!

James Schnur’s article, “History Matters” was similarly engaging. My wife grew up on St. Pete Beach. Her father had a real estate office on Corey Avenue, and later Gulf Beach Boulevard. Again, there was much information in the article that I did not know. I had never heard of William Bradley. However, I do remember when I understood the Spa Beach was off-limits to Black bathers. —Sam Moore, Austin, TX

Read the Sept. 28 letters to the editor