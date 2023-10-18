Voices: Letters to the Editor Oct. 19

The Gabber Newspaper‘s October 19 Letters to the Editor.

SPCA Partnership

Kudos to Mike Sunnucks for explaining the For All Dogs program. Many folks not directly involved with local animal welfare groups were not aware that SPCA Tampa Bay has taken this direction.

As a lifelong friend of animals, it hurts to think of not caring for the helpless victims of commercial dog breeding. That said, in my opinion, the program will actually enable the hugely profitable dog breeding business to continue creating even more such victims. As the saying goes, no matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it is still a pig.

To their credit, SPCA-Tampa Bay invites public comment via a survey. —Barb Smith, St. Petersburg

Thank you for your excellent article of SPCA doing a pilot with Puppy Mills! Hearing CEO Martha Boden has resigned — hope she takes all her supporters with her!! The only way to shut down puppy mills is to stop buying from them, we don’t need to be collaborating with the greedy sneaky unethical mills in any way — certainly not our shelters! Kudos for bringing this to the public! Thanks. —Elaine Scott

Editor’s Note: On Oct. 6, Martha Boden resigned from the her position on the board of the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations. She did this at the agency’s request. At press time, she remained at the helm of SPCA Tampa Bay.

Lake Seminole

I thoroughly enjoyed the article on Dam that Lake Seminole in the recent The Gabber Newspaper. In the 1970s I worked for the Pinellas County Planning Department and met Mr. Ralph Reed, who volunteered to organize the History Museum in the basement of the old courthouse in Downtown Clearwater.

Mr. Reed, as I remember, was a retired reporter for the Evening Independent or St. Petersburg Times and had quite a bit of knowledge of the history of Pinellas. At any rate, I remember reading some articles in old newspaper copies about a lake in Largo called Lake Lulu. The article stated that this lake was located on the south side of East Bay Drive near the new Largo Library is and where the current Largo Central Park Nature Preserve is located.

Mr. Reed told me that he had even interviewed a lady who had ridden in a sailboat across Lake Lulu as a young girl. If one looks at a map of the area is it clear that this whole area is low and contains a lot of small lakes and ponds, which according to the article is evidence of the old lake which was drained similar to the one mentioned in James [Schnur’s] article.

My question is this; is this the same lake as you describe, or is this a separate lake, and if so how did it not make it to your article? I really enjoy your articles and look forward to reading about the history of Pinellas. —Mike Siebel

A Note from the Author

Thank you for the nice words about the Lake Seminole article. Few people alive today remember Lake Seminole as a saltwater estuary that was part of Long Bayou. Even fewer know the story of a lake once named Tolulu and later Largo that was drained more than 105 years ago. There are variations of the origin story for how Largo was named. Some of them go back to a pioneer named John Gideon Blitch. In 1875, he came to the then-unnamed, unincorporated ridge where McMullens and others had farmed. He married a lady from Anona, and they had a daughter named Lulu Blitch.

In 1887, the Orange Belt Railway made its way down the peninsula toward St. Petersburg and the rural settlement needed a name for postal deliveries. Blitch wanted to name to site of the depot (near where Bay Drive meets Seminole Boulevard) “Lulaville” after his daughter, according to some Largo narratives. Others claim that the name was almost “Luluville” after Lake Tolulu, just southwest of the site. At the end, “Largo” prevailed. Thirty years later, the lake disappeared at the behest of Jesse Walsingham and other truck farmers who wanted to drain the long lake, Lake Largo, for the rich muck that fertilized their lands.

There definitely are remnants of the lake today.

The lowlands that are part of the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve are a great place to see parts of the lake. The area where Donegan Road meets Lake Avenue SE is the heart of the former lake, later the site of a dairy. The old fairgrounds on the Largo Library site was near the northeastern boundary of the lake and, 40 years ago, the popular site for the Bay Area Renaissance Fair, of course.

Ralph Reed was a legendary reporter and writer. He preserved so much of our county’s history in the basement of the Old Courthouse after retiring from the paper. When Heritage Village (then named “Heritage Park”) opened in the 1970s, they moved the archives that he had carefully preserve there.

So, Lake Tolulu was an earlier name for Lake Largo!

Read the Oct. 12 letters to the editor.