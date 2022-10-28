Voices: Letters to the Editor Oct. 27

Review Not Equal

Abby Baker’s review of freeFall’s “All Things Equal” was disgraceful! I would be very interested in Ms. Baker’s background in the theater world. I suspect she has none and therefore should not publish her uneducated opinion. Ms. Azar was superb and those knowledgeable people in the theater world have acknowledged this performance as outstanding. It will go down as one of the best performances ever performed at freeFall. Ms. Baker should stick to horses, turtles and puppies and leave the theatre to professional critics! –Judy Heintzelman

Editor’s Note: Abby Baker works full-time for a professional theater company in the Tampa Bay area.

Upset With Gabs Answer

What the ____? What were you thinking when you published Rob Simmerson’s comment “I like Snickers with needles in it” in The Gabber #2782, p. 26 “What is your favorite candy?” Really? What? I was, as many of my friends were, very, very appalled and in disbelief that you printed his disgusting comment. I know we all have freedom of speech but this was disturbing and unbelievable that you actually printed it. Can you answer why you printed it? Looking forward to your comment in The Gabber. –Cindy Lu, no city given in letter

