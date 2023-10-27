Voices: Letters to the Editor October 26 [VIDEO]

The Gabber Newspaper‘s October 26 Letters to the Editor.

According to Gulfport

According to Gulfport, page 15 of No. 2835:

The quote credited to Kathy Parks, a snowbird from Middletown, PA is actually a lyric from a John Prine song. John Prine has passed away but his family still owns property in Gulfport.

The song is “Angel From Montgomery” and the lyric is:

“How the hell can a person,

go to work in the morning,

and come home in the evening,

and have nothing to say.” —Leslie Gilchrist

Cash Mob Correction

This article stated that the next cash mob is on Nov. 3; the correct date is Nov. 4.

