Voices: Letters to the Editor October 26 [VIDEO]

by Cameron Healy

The October 26 letters to the editor of The Gabber Newspaper.
June Johns

According to Gulfport

According to Gulfport, page 15 of No. 2835:

The quote credited to Kathy Parks, a snowbird from Middletown, PA is actually a lyric from a John Prine song. John Prine has passed away but his family still owns property in Gulfport.

The song is “Angel From Montgomery” and the lyric is:

“How the hell can a person,

go to work in the morning,

and come home in the evening,

and have nothing to say.” —Leslie Gilchrist

Cash Mob Correction

This article stated that the next cash mob is on Nov. 3; the correct date is Nov. 4.

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

by Cameron Healy

