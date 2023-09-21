Voices: Letters to the Editor Sept. 21

The Gabber Newspaper‘s September 21 Letters to the Editor.

Yellow Kia

Just to let you know. I was watching that little yellow car from central Minnesota. Glad it is OK! —Tim Phillips, Richmond, MN

Advertising

I am deeply offended by the ad on page 13 of the Sept. 7 issue of my beloved Gabber. Criminalize male masturbation?? You’ve got to be joking. Sacred sperm? Dear gawd what crap! There’s plenty of sperm around and it replicates pretty quickly.

Do you really need the money from ads such as this? If so, I’ll pay for the space myself if you want. Nobody needs to read this!! —Muzi Michaels, Gulfport, not a puritan resident

Publisher’s note: The advertiser intends these ads as satire. The ads do not necessarily reflect the beliefs of The Gabber Newspaper, our staff, or other advertisers. In this case, The Gabber Newspaper does not endorse criminalizing any act of self-pleasure that doesn’t harm anyone else.

Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

We are all so excited about your wonderful article about our Kyiv visitors! You beautifully captured the essence and the spirit of this exciting event. The women have their visas and have begun their journey. We will welcome them to St. Pete on Sunday morning, just in time for them to join our choir in the anthem at the 11 a.m. service. We’ll have the high of their very special concert, then they’ll have a very busy Monday to experience St. Pete. They boarded the bus for their next destination Tuesday (Sept. 19) morning. We are grateful to have reached our initial fundraising goal, so we will send them with a substantial sum to support their worthy causes in Ukraine. Thank you both so much for your generous support by spreading the word with an excellent article in The Gabber [Newspaper]. It has significantly contributed to the success we are rejoicing. —Joan Karins

Read the Sept. 14 letters to the editor