Voices: Letters to the Editor Sept. 28

The Gabber Newspaper‘s September 28 Letters to the Editor.
Paradise is Deadly
Thank you for taking the time to read and review Paradise is Deadly, the anthology created by the Gulf Coast Sisters in Crime. And thank you, especially for your kind words about my short story, “Small Craft Advisory.”
Proceeds from this collection go to fund our local chapter, so your support of this collection is especially appreciated. Thank you for getting the word out. Happy reading! —Jenna Kernan, author
Read Amanda Hagood’s review of ‘Paradise is Deadly’
Fo’Cheezy Review
It’s unfortunate you did not enjoy your experience at Fo’Cheezy.
With two locations, a food truck, as well as three locations inside the Tropicana field, and a third location set to open in Lakeland in March, [and] all the while 2% of sales go to kids of the Bay Area, we appreciate all criticism.
We have loyal patrons that have [been] supporting this company since it launched [in] March during Covid in 2020. Not bad for “fare [sic] food” at best. We will continue to grow and improve as well as make direct impact in the communities we serve thank you for you patronage. — Robert Hesse, Fo’Cheezy
Read the Sept. 21 letters to the editor
About Letters to the Editor
The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.