Voices: Letters to the Editor Sept. 28

The Gabber Newspaper‘s September 28 Letters to the Editor.

Paradise is Deadly

Thank you for taking the time to read and review Paradise is Deadly, the anthology created by the Gulf Coast Sisters in Crime. And thank you, especially for your kind words about my short story, “Small Craft Advisory.”

Proceeds from this collection go to fund our local chapter, so your support of this collection is especially appreciated. Thank you for getting the word out. Happy reading! —Jenna Kernan, author

Fo’Cheezy Review It’s unfortunate you did not enjoy your experience at Fo’Cheezy. With two locations, a food truck, as well as three locations inside the Tropicana field, and a third location set to open in Lakeland in March, [and] all the while 2% of sales go to kids of the Bay Area, we appreciate all criticism. We have loyal patrons that have [been] supporting this company since it launched [in] March during Covid in 2020. Not bad for “fare [sic] food” at best. We will continue to grow and improve as well as make direct impact in the communities we serve thank you for you patronage. — Robert Hesse, Fo’Cheezy Read the Sept. 21 letters to the editor