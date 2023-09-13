Voices: Letters to the Editor Sept. 14

The Gabber Newspaper‘s September 14 Letters to the Editor.

Yellow Kia

I wrote this little poem about the beloved yellow Kia and thought I’d share it with you:

Little yellow Kia riding out the hurricane

Everyone was watching you through all the wind and rain.

Hoping you’d never falter

In all that wind and water,

But, you made it through, you sure did persevere.

We’re all so happy that you’re still here.

Reminding quite a few of The Brave Little Toaster and now you even have a fan page.

Brave little yellow Kia you are all the rage! —Lynn Connor

Seaweed

Look at the mess Gulfport maintenance has left on our west side of our beach. I have lived in Town Shores for almost 20 years and have never seen it this bad. The local people jog and walk the point all day long and when they go past that stinky, rotten heap of decaying mess, the stench is unbearable. I’m sure the current Gulfport maintenance manager can alleviate this problem effectively like it was done in the past. — Ron S., Gulfport

