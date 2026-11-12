Voices: November 12 Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper‘s Nov. 12 Letters to the Editor

Gulfport Boomerangs

The Gulfport Boomerangs Senior Softball League staged its 3rd annual Pink Jersey Game to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Team and community donations totaled $2,500 and with a matching grant, the Boomerangs will donate $5,000 to ACS.

—Rob Sumner, Gulfport

About Letters to the Editor

We want your letters! The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to editor@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

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Looking for more things to do in St. Petersburg, Gulfport, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.