The Gabber Newspaper‘s Nov. 19 Letters to the Editor

Amendment 3

Mayor Love seeks input but then disregards or belittles it as evidenced by her letter to the editor opposing Amendment 3. She indicated that the only feedback she had received is to reduce the number of ball fields manicured. I suggested this in an email I sent her as a nickels-and-dimes way to save money. We currently pay for five mainly idle fields while two should suffice as a way to save some money.

She ignored, however, my two substantive suggestions. The first is to eliminate funding for the history museum. We currently pay $210,000 annually for this museum that is open 14 hours a week. This equates to over $300 per open hour. Additionally, it costs about $20 per resident to fund this little used service.

The other is to shift employee retirements to a 401k plan like most private employees have. The city currently sets aside about 20% of salaries and wages for retirement: 6% for social security and 14% for retirement. While the social security component cannot be changed, the private sector now funds 4% to 5% of salaries for retirement. Halving the current 14% to 7% would save the city $810,000 annually.

Other areas where the city can save: eliminate Assistant City Manager; scale back previous excessive COLAs (which the Mayor and City Council traditionally also benefit from); and reduce garbage collection to weekly.

It’s time for Gulfport to work for its citizens, not for the citizens to work for Gulfport.

—Tim Walters, Gulfport

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