Voices Nov. 25

Three Times Not a Charm for Trolley Park

Three times now a vehicle has slammed into the trolley park on 49th Street. This has resulted in injury and expensive repair to the park wall. I read that the city has studied repairs including some kind of flashing warning lights. It seems to me ineffective and expensive. I suggest a speed bump on each side of the street. In my walks in Gulfport I have noticed everyone slows for the bumps. I think this would be a much cheaper and more effective than the suggested lights.

–Rev. C. Thomas Snapp, retired Lutheran pastor and Gulfport resident

Jim McConville’s article presents the situation as one couple (clearly the most affected by the proposal) and Gulfport Methodist Church. It is really a much (more) complex issue! The article presents a rather slanted view in favor of the introduction of a 40 foot industrial shipping container in a residential area.

Giving very short notice, the church invited Sue Lloyd Davis to their 10/14/21 Council Meeting which was not any way publicized, which would have welcomed neighborhood/citizen input. Nevertheless, a handful of church representatives and Brendan Hart attended while a significantly larger and very outspoken group of Gulport citizenry spoke strongly AGAINST the project.

Objections included:

Food banks seek substantial, filling foods for hungry families – reports from the very successful St. Pete Food Farm indicate no need for sprouts, usually used as garnish by very pricey restaurants.

Clear evidence that these fragile crops are very susceptible to several pathogens and have to be carefully monitored to prevent harm.

Packaging them for distribution is not in the province of well-meaning people. (Check out research on the inherent problems associated with raising these crops!)

No matter how you gussy up this commercial shipping container, it has no place in a residential community and could so easily set a dangerous precedent for other groups, non-profits or others, to justify doing the same thing with devastating implications, on our city’s character, which has allured all of us to live here. People now purchasing the highly inflated prices of Gulfport homes will certainly be among long term residents in opposition to this proposal.

Renderings presented of the proposed fail to address solar panels, a/c panels and the noise pollution that accompanies the a/c units.

The church reps appeared unresponsive to local citizens and Mr. Hart accused people who raised objection as not caring for needy people. Citizen input was stifled when Mr. McEwan halted further speakers and ended the meeting. Note: No members of the community spoke out in favor of the plan!

A bit of history:

This past June, when Sue Lloyd Davis, whose home abuts the church parking lot, was approached by John McEwan, he presented it as “a done deal” since he has contacts with local government reps.

When Ms. Davis proposed moving placement of the shipping container further west, where it would not affect homeowners, she was informed

that this was not possible because church members would lose their preferred parking spaces (used one weekly).

Although the Gabber article states the “sprout farm be close to reaching a compromise with their next-door neighbors,” there has been little indication of compromise on the part of the planners, with work already having been done, clearing landscaping where the plan is to place the proposed shipping container.

It is doubtful that any Gulfport resident would welcome looking out on one of these shipping containers! Would you?

–Gerry O’Regan

