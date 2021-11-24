Voices Nov. 25

Three Times Not a Charm for Trolley Park
Three times now a vehicle has slammed into the trolley park on 49th Street. This has resulted in injury and expensive repair to the park wall. I read that the city has studied repairs including some kind of flashing warning lights. It seems to me ineffective and expensive. I suggest a speed bump on each side of the street. In my walks in Gulfport I have noticed everyone slows for the bumps. I think this would be a much cheaper and more effective than the suggested lights.
–Rev. C. Thomas Snapp, retired Lutheran pastor and Gulfport resident
Shipping Container Controversy
- Food banks seek substantial, filling foods for hungry families – reports from the very successful St. Pete Food Farm indicate no need for sprouts, usually used as garnish by very pricey restaurants.
- Clear evidence that these fragile crops are very susceptible to several pathogens and have to be carefully monitored to prevent harm.
- Packaging them for distribution is not in the province of well-meaning people. (Check out research on the inherent problems associated with raising these crops!)