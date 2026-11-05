Voices: November 5 Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper‘s Nov. 5 Letters to the Editor

Amendment 3

I am writing to challenge Mayor Love’s public opposition to Amendment 3. While the Mayor argues that local services heavily depend on growing taxpayer funding, this perspective overlooks the immense financial strain currently placed on Gulfport homeowners who actually fund those resources.

The argument that municipal budgets will be entirely compromised by this amendment ignores a critical reality: Gulfport is operating from a position of notable financial stability, not deficit. According to the city’s official financial reporting, total taxable property values in the city climbed by 3.91%, driving ad valorem property tax revenues to approximately $6.96 million — nearly 32% of our general fund revenue. Despite broader economic pressures, the city maintains a robust $5,266,253 in undesignated fund reserves (roughly 24% of the operating budget). The city has explicitly noted that current revenues are entirely sufficient to meet all municipal obligations without touching these reserves.

Protecting the municipal budget involves efficient resource management, not tax dependency. For example, when the city recently upgraded the 9-mile Discover Gulfport Walking Trail with new directional signs and trailhead map boards, leadership successfully secured a $15,000 AARP Community Challenge grant under Resolution 2026-41. This proved that the city can absolutely provide updated community amenities using outside grant funding rather than reaching into the pockets of local property owners.

Homeowners deserve meaningful, permanent relief, and a “Yes” vote on Amendment 3 provides exactly that.

—Alicia Bell, Gulfport

Gulfport Marina

As a former Gulfport police officer and current local business owner, I have spent years serving this community. Unfortunately, the City of Gulfport’s recent handling of marina rate increases has left me questioning whether that same commitment extends to the small businesses operating within our city. Commercial marina operators are facing substantial rate increases without what I believe to be adequate financial justification or meaningful consideration of their economic contributions. The City relied on a fair market value assessment while rejecting requests for an independent evaluation. Initially, funding was cited as an obstacle. Even when private funding was offered, the request was denied. Meanwhile, the Gulfport Yacht Club received an opportunity for private discussions regarding its lease, while affected marina businesses were not afforded comparable consideration. These businesses do more than occupy slips. They attract visitors, support waterfront restaurants, purchase fuel, generate economic activity, and contribute to Gulfport’s identity as a waterfront destination. We are not asking for special treatment or immunity from reasonable increases. We are asking for transparency, consistent standards, and decisions supported by independently verifiable data. When elected officials dismiss legitimate concerns rather than meaningfully address them, the message to small businesses is troubling. Gulfport should be encouraging responsible local entrepreneurship, not creating financial conditions that may force established businesses to relocate. Fairness should not depend on who you know, where you live, or whether you operate a business. —Captain Jonathon Ross

About Letters to the Editor

We want your letters! The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to editor@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

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In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.