Voices: October 15 Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper‘s Oct. 15 Letters to the Editor

Amendment 3

As a tax payer and happy resident of Gulfport, I’d like to share some of my thoughts regarding Amendment 3.

I chose to move to the small town of Gulfport because I wanted an active retirement. My first observations were the free parking and pier. Then I saw the Casino, shaded beach, and recreation center with classes for all ages. I was so pleased to see the library, senior center, and theater. I felt like I hit the jackpot. Of course I sought out the tennis courts and then saw the two dog parks, history museum, Scout Hall, and what is now the arts center. I kept pinching myself and I hadn’t even seen the parks, ball fields, and marina at this point. All the festivals and art walks were just icing on the cake.

I chose Gulfport because so many homes were lived in as primary residents (homesteaded) and because it wasn’t commercialized. That is what I wanted. I was not thinking how that could be a disadvantage if the state wanted to cut property taxes.

I attended most city council meetings in the last 14 years. I’ve watched the budget process and I know it is lean. I also know that if the voters decide to vote in Amendment 3 that many of the reasons I chose Gulfport will be gone. Of course the residents I have come to know and love will be here but the services if available will come with a cost.

I’ve asked before and I ask again for your specific ideas as to where you think this city should cut the budget. So far I have received a suggestion that we not have so many ball fields to manicure. I’m open to hearing more.

The way each one of you votes will determine what our city looks like down the road and the services that will be available. The ball is in your court so to speak.

—Karen Love, Gulfport

Florida voters will have an opportunity to consider Amendment 3, which proposes changes to the homestead exemption and the assessment of certain non-homestead properties.

If approved, Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to as much as $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with future inflation adjustments; reduce the annual assessment increase limit for qualifying non-homestead properties from 10% to 5%; apply different rules to certain individuals who were not Florida residents on December 31, 2026, delaying the increased exemption until their fifth year of receiving a homestead exemption, subject to the amendment’s provisions; and take effect January 1, 2027.

As a real estate professional, I believe property taxes and housing costs are important issues for Florida communities. I am particularly concerned about seniors struggling to remain in their homes, working families, and individuals who depend on reasonably priced rental housing. Property taxes are a significant expense for rental property owners. Changes in property assessments can affect the cost of operating rental housing and may have implications for renters as well.

For these reasons, I personally support Amendment 3. However, I encourage voters to look beyond any single article or opinion, including mine. Review the complete amendment, understand its provisions, and consider who may benefit or be affected before making your decision. Make your vote count.

—Linda Grant-Pichler, Gulfport

Correction

A previous version of “Yvonne Johnson, Gulfport’s First Female Mayor, Dies at 98” incorrectly identified Dawn Fisher as the person who met Johnson at a Thanksgiving potluck at Gulfport Presbyterian Church around 2013. It was Nicole Spence who met Johnson at the event.

The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error.

Why We Donate

My wife Jane and I just moved to Gulfport and have been enjoying The Gabber‘s local coverage and insights.

—Chuck Pruitt and Jane Severn, Gulfport

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Gulfport Marina

If y’all are going to discuss lost Marina income, it would probably also be wise to look at billed Marina (invoice) income that isn’t being paid. Purportedly, accounts are referred to the City Attorney at 90 days past due. Any status on those accounts seems to be a well-guarded secret, though it appears that some have been sued. Again, the status is unknown, as any updates provided by the City Attorney are not documented in the individual (city) account records beyond a note that says “referred to attorney.” Not keeping the Billing Department informed seems odd. The non-payments also haven’t seemed to faze the City Council, which seems odd in light of the uncertainty of Amendment 3 and its possible impact on cash. [I’m] copying Vice Mayor Shaw inasmuch as she was quoted in the article.

—Margarete Tober, Gulfport

About Letters to the Editor

We want your letters! The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city. Please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence or include attacks on private citizens. The Gabber Newspaper also doesn’t print letters that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. We may print comments that appear on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to editor@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

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